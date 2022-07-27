Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates addressed the Rigby City Council on July 7 to answer questions the council had posed concerning reimbursements for money the city has spent on the Waste Water Treatment Plant project.
According to Fielding, revolving state funds, such as those from the Department of Environmental Quality, are typically not eligible for reimbursement for expenses paid prior to the loan being in place.
However, Fielding stated in this case, since the money awarded through the DEQ was American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, the city can receive reimbursements for expenses paid prior to receiving the funds.
“Anything that had to do with addressing ammonia compliance, including Nuvoda improvements, mixers and engineering to date,” Fielding said can be reimbursed.
Thus far, the city has spent just under $3.5 million to date from city savings to aid in the Waste Water Treatment Plan project, according to Fielding. He also stated he has requested and received approval to reimburse the city for those expenses to date.
In early June, the City of Rigby received a $23 million award from the DEQ for improvements to the waste water treatment facility. At the time, Jim Mullen with Keller Associates shared with the City Council his astonishment at the amount awarded, as similar communities typically receive $2 to $3 million.
According to Mullen, this award places the total available funds for the project at $24,150, 000. This includes a $500,000 Block Grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce and a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
Fielding was present at the July 7 meeting at the request of Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler who had asked he help clarify the reimbursement situation for himself and the council.
In other business at the same meeting, Plant Operator Scott Humphries informed the council that he would be working with the Greater Feeder Canal Company to divert the flow and allow them to fix a mile of bank.
According to Humphries, Datwyler forwarded an email to him from the canal company’s lawyer which stated they hadn’t cut off their flow in over ten years to allow the necessary repair. Humphries said the email also stated if anyone’s property flooded, it would be the city’s financial responsibility.
In order to begin resolving the situation, Humphries conferred with the DEQ to ascertain what steps could be taken to bypass the plant and allow the company to perform their maintenance. Humphries also stated the canal company will want to perform this maintenance every year, or every two or three, so it will be an ongoing occurrence.
Humphries then organized a meeting with the canal company and their attorney, during which they agreed to give the treatment facility extra time and access since they are willing to work together.
The DEQ informed Humphries that they would need to sign a Voluntary Compliance Agreement Schedule, a permit stating they will monitor what they are doing while they discharge their flow back into the lagoons and ensuring not to contaminate anyone’s water.
The preferred method to divert the flow of the water according to Fielding, is to install a line which will allow the half mile of canal to dry enough for the canal company to perform their fix. He also stated topographical efforts for the design of this mechanism may not be possible until November.
“What we would propose is in November, do the topographical survey. We should at that point have a contractor under contract for the waste water improvements, and we would propose that we design this half mile pipe bypass structure through the committee and so forth. Then take this to the contractor and ask him... to avoid extra bidding costs,” Fielding said to the council.
This method, according to Fielding will help reduce fees associated with doing it as a separate project and would add the structure to the existing contract with the contractor selected to perform Waste Water Treatment Plant improvements.
Humphries also informed the council there are grants available that may be able to aid in the additional cost this structure would accrue.
To move forward, the council asked Fielding to return to a following council meeting with a contract adding the bypass project to Keller’s current contract with the City.