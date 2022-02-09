BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today announced the award $345,000 to eight drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades.
The systems include: Garden City, Murtaugh, Rigby, Big Twelve Water Association, Oden View Estates Improvement Association, Inc., Central Shoshone County Water District, St. Charles, and Kingston-Cataldo Sewer District. These planning grants are funded from the $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Governor Little directed to DEQ on August 6, 2021.
City of Rigby – The city of Rigby in Jefferson County was awarded $40,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and develop alternatives for any needed improvements. The total eligible cost is $80,000 and the remaining $40,000 will be funded by the city.
DEQ’s Planning Grant Program provides assistance to eligible wastewater and drinking water systems. These grants are used to develop engineering reports identifying the most cost-effective, environmentally sound method of upgrading a system to achieve and maintain compliance with state and federal standards. Grants cover up to 50% of eligible planning costs, with the remaining cost is the grant recipient’s responsibility.
For more information about DEQ’s Planning Grant Program and to learn more about this year’s grant recipients, go to DEQ’s Facility Planning Grants page.