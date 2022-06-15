Several updates were given at the June 2 Rigby City Council Meeting regarding the Waste Water Treatment plant.
According to Jim Mullin with Keller Associates, the city has waited to proceed with the upgrades to the plant hinging on funding from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). At the June 2 meeting, Mullin informed them the DEQ’s Intended Use report, which was recently released, listed the Rigby Plant as the recipient of the full $23 million they had asked for.
Mullin stated much of the DEQ funding comes from American Rescue Plan Act money that was given to the state. However, he stated it was still uncommon for the DEQ to award such a large amount.
“When we saw that we about fell out of our seats, that’s astounding and it’s a real benefit to the city of Rigby,” Mullen said.
Typically, he stated, for communities similar to Rigby, DEQ awards range from $2 to $3 million, not anywhere near the magnitude of $23 million. However, Mullin stated he met with the program director at the DEQ who told him based on Rigby’s readiness to proceed, rates and median household income, they decided awarding the full amount was the right thing to do.
Mullin further informed the council that the DEQ report was merely a draft at this point, which meant after a public hearing, the amounts are subject to change. He stated he does not anticipate Rigby’s award to change.
With this award from the DEQ, Rigby’s available funds for the plant’s upgrades come in at $24,150,000, according to Mullin. So far, the city has received $500,000 as a Block Grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce, a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Army Core of Engineers, the $23 million grant from DEQ as well as an additional grant from the United states Department of Agriculture.
Mullin does not anticipate to use money from the USDA grant, though, as he stated in order to use that grant money, the city would be required to take out an additional loan.
The project, Mullin stated, should be ready to put out for bid by the end of the month.
Additionally, Mullin updated the city council on the projected costs of the project, for which he provided a disclaimer. Due to the uncertainty of the market and the unpredictable future of fuel, bids the city receives on the project may or may not reflect the predicted costs he shared at the meeting.
Mullin predicted construction bids would come in at $20 million, give or take 30 percent. If the bids that arrive exceed the $23 million, he stated they would come back to discuss options for moving forward with the council.
Altogether, Mullin provided an estimate projected total cost for the project to ring up at $23.8 million. This cost includes the construction costs, engineering costs and administrative costs.
According to Mullin, the project will be ready to go out to bid by the end of the month. He also stated there have been a number of contractors from both Utah and Washington who have expressed their interest in the project. Due to the market, however, he does not know for certain who may submit a bid on the project. The completion of the project is estimated to take two years.