Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton organized an informational meeting with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Jefferson County Commissioners, Planning and Zoning Commission and the incorporated cities of Jefferson County to discuss the groundwater quality in conjunction with city and county growth.
“We need to pay attention to what we’re doing so we don’t create a situation we have to pay for later,” said Ollerton.
He said he had invited the DEQ to speak at the meeting so the board, the PZC and the cities could hear some of the things Planning and Zoning had been told previously. Information on groundwater quality is important to understand in the midst of growth, especially as the county continues to receive applications for zoning into smaller lots.
This is especially true when it comes to regulations around water and sewer, Ollerton explained in a phone interview following the meeting. He stated one-acre subdivisions have run into obstacles when irrigating as certain regulations stipulate wells cannot be used to irrigate a whole acre, only half an acre. These subdivisions are then told to irrigate the full acre, they need to purchase water rights.
Other issues the county and cities need to consider are the regulations regarding the placement of both wells and septic tanks, 50 feet is required between the two, and between the wells and septic tanks on neighboring lots.
Flint Hall, hydrogeologist with the DEQ gave a short presentation at the meeting on the many different factors which affect the quality of groundwater, which can be attributed to different land uses from agricultural to septic.
In his presentation, Hall specified one of the most important things for municipalities to understand is the fact that several different agencies are involved in gathering data on ground water quality. These agencies include the Idaho Department of Agriculture, the DEQ and the Department of Water Resources.
Some of the primary concerns for ground water, Hall explained, are the range in nitrate distribution and bacteria. To introduce these concerns, however, he gave an estimated amount of wells in Jefferson County.
There are more than 7,100 wells throughout the county. Wells are placed in greater density closer to Rigby and the Snake river. In those areas, wells are approximately 50 feet in depth, while wells in the Mud Lake area tend to be deeper, reaching 150 feet in depth.
While the Eastern side of the county is not listed as a Nitrate priority area, according to the 2020 Priority table shared on the DEQ’s website, the Mud Lake area is. The priority table shows a nitrate disbursement rate in the Mud Lake area of 4.3 milligrams per liter. The DEQ’s standard for drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter.
Nitrates originate from a combination of different sources, including fertilizer application, waste water or feed lots, and according to Hall, as a hydrogeologist, the isotopes left behind after certain chemical process can indicate the potential source of the nitrates, meaning the dominant nitrate sources can be distinguished and land use can be correlated to the source.
For example, he explained, certain soils when mixed with rain will go through a chemical process which leaves behind identifiable remnants as well as nitrates. An area which primarily grows alfalfa will contain a different chemical signature than an area which is used as a feedlot. It’s these chemical signatures which help professionals such as Hall determine which land uses nitrates are originating from.
In Teton County, however, small lot subdivisions have caused the number of nitrate count to raise over the course of only one year, from 1.2 to 1.3 milligrams per liter, a situation the DEQ is now working to help mitigate.
In Rigby, the dilution rate is better, Ollerton summarized, because ground water is moving much faster than in the Mud Lake which is affected by heavily fertilizer use. According to the DEQ, the Rigby area’s ground water moves about 1,000 feet per day.
Willie Teuscher, also with the DEQ, recommended the county complete a water quality test, which may be far more conclusive than just the Nutrient Pathogen studies already required by subdivision plats.
According to Teuscher, a Nutrient Pathogen, or NP, study only tests the water quality of the land the study is conducted on, and does not actually take into account the cumulative effect of other lots and increasing subdivisions.
A water quality study, however, will take into account the impacts of several incoming develops and how they are potentially impacting the overall quality of the water.
“It’s hard for infrastructure to move ahead of growth,” Ollerton said, after the meeting. “We want to try to be ahead of the growth as much as we can.
Ollerton also stated the county will look into possibly having a water quality study completed as was suggested.
All three county commissioners were present at the meeting, as was the Jefferson County PZC Chairman Warren Albertson, Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen and Ririe City Councilman Howard Kimmel. City Mayors were not present at the meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.