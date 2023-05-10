Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton organized an informational meeting with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Jefferson County Commissioners, Planning and Zoning Commission and the incorporated cities of Jefferson County to discuss the groundwater quality in conjunction with city and county growth.

“We need to pay attention to what we’re doing so we don’t create a situation we have to pay for later,” said Ollerton.


