Rigby Urban Renewal Agency (RURA) has approved of developers Northern States Development to develop the property on 100 W Main into a restaurant/office space during their meeting on Dec. 16.
Economic Development Director Brent Tolman stated these developers brought their proposal to the board back in June, in which Tolman and the council have since been going over how Northern States will work with Rigby and create a useable space for the city.
The agreement has since been signed, Tolman said, and now the developers and RURA are moving into the Design Phase of the project.
“We are going to be looking into what the building will look like, parking and all of the things that need to be addressed in order for that hole to be filled in,” Tolman said.
The design phase is 120 days long, in which the board will develop and negotiate a Development Disposition agreement, which is an agreement that will identify the design aspects. Tolman stated the agreement outlines the developers acquiring the property and the terms between the developers and the agency for the next 120 days.
In the design proposal, Tolman stated the board wanted the developers to include space for a restaurant and to have a second floor for office space.
According to Tolman, the developers have the option of leasing the building to someone who wants to put a restaurant in or to sell the property to someone interested.
Boe Gilstrap, who has been with Northern States for three years and is the Project and Operations Manager, mentioned they have done projects similar to what is being planned for 100 W Main.
Gilstrap stated there are some parameters and guidelines Urban Renewal has put down that they would like to see done in the project in regards to requirements.
Right now, Gilstrap stated they are in the exclusive rights phase so they can work directly with Urban Renewal and the city, and once that’s done, they will put together a schedule for the design and construction phase. A big part depends on a few factors the city has, Gilstrap said.
“My expectations are that we bring a nice center piece for the city of Rigby. Something that people will be able to go and eat or have something there that peaks their interest,” said Gilstrap. “We want it to be a nice place where people can come and look on it and say, yeah, that’s my hometown.”
Tolman stated, once they approve of the Development Agreement, they will be authorized to move forward. The developers proposal, once they start construction, is to have a one to two year construction period, Tolman said.