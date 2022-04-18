The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency unanimously approved a development proposal from Northern States Development, Inc. during their meeting on April 14 for a two or three story building on the vacant lot which used to house the Me 'N Stan's restaurant.
At the April 14 meeting Northern States Development presented their design for the development with the board, according to Economic Development Director Brent Tolman. The board approved the proposal, he stated, though Northern States still has a couple of things to work out on the proposal.
The proposal, according to Tolman, will have space for retailers and a restaurant along the bottom floor and four to 10 apartment units above that, depending on whether the complex will be a two or three-story building.
One of the issues still to be addressed is the proposed parking plan. Tolman stated the board raised concerns regarding whether the proposed 22 parking spaces would be sufficient for both the residents of the complex and the business patrons. He also stated that they have had preliminary conversations with Rigby Planning and Zoning to determine what the parking requirements for each of those would be.
Tolman said the board also discussed what street-side parking would be available for patrons of a restaurant. It was found that there would likely be parking available to them on both the east and west sides of State St. due to the Rigby City Library and the Wells Fargo being closed after a certain hour. The board also noted that there is a parking lot between the Domino's Pizza and Eckersell Funeral Home which may be available to them.
According to Tolman, whether or not the building will be a two or three-story building is yet to be determined. He stated that one of the issues the developer still needs to work out is with the fire department, to see whether or not the proposed building will meet the requirements to be a three-story building.
"What it boils down to," Tolman said, "is that the fire department doesn't have a ladder truck with a ladder tall enough to service a third story of a building the case of a fire."
The fire department would be willing to sign off on a third story if the developer add certain preventative improvements to the design of the building, according to Tolman. He also stated that in speaking with the fire department, he learned that they are hoping to acquire a new ladder truck with the ability to service a third-story in the future.
"It's very exciting," Tolman said. "This building looks different from what we have in downtown, but it would contribute to the downtown look in Rigby."
The lot which previously housed Me 'N Stan's restaurant was purchased in August of 2020, according to Tolman, along with an empty lot to the west of the property. This empty lot is where the developer has proposed to create the parking lot for the building complex.
Tolman stated that Urban Renewal began the demolition and asbestos abatement of the restaurent in early 2021, and by spring they were soliciting Requests for Proposals (RFPs) that May. Tolman also stated that Northern States Development began designing their current proposal in late November and Early December.