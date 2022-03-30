The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the Development Agreement and plat for the Dillon Estates at their March 21 meeting.
The Dillon Estates is a parcel of land owned by Gloria Dillon, who attended the commissioner’s meeting March 14 meeting to clarify confusion on the plat. Dillon stated that she and her husband intended to subdivide their property to put in their childrens’ names and allow them to use the land.
Due to the way the Dillon’s land is divided, part of their development includes creating a road that will allow them to access the furthest part of the land. The Dillon’s intend to build another house in that area, requiring the construction of a road that will connect to another county road.
The plat was tabled at that meeting following the commissioner’s request that Dillon’s Development Agreement be fine-tuned with her attorney and then resubmitted to Planning and Zoning.
According to Assistant Planner, Samantha Farr, at the March 21 meeting, the newly submitted Development Agreement is accurate and approved for recommendation from the commissioners. Farr brought the plat and the agreement to the commissioners for their input.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock brought up a question to Mark Taylor, the County’s attorney, regarding verbiage in the agreement referring to the county’s Road and Bridge department.
Taylor explained that since the developer will need to turn the road on her property over to the county after its construction, the road needs to be built to county standards.
“As they’re doing their road construction,” Taylor said, “there are supposed to be phases where they bring in Road and Bridge to inspect it and make sure, before they go to the next phase, that it’s in compliance.”
Hancock also asked how the Dillons are paying for the development, whether they are using a bond or a letter of credit to complete construction. Taylor expressed that the question would be one only the Dillon’s would be able to answer for him, and can be negotiated.
Gloria Dillon, who was also present at the meeting, responded that they aren’t yet sure of the answer. She stated that they may go with a surety bond.
Hancock reminded Dillon that the county will need that answered before work can begin on the development, a stipulation that is listed as part of the Development Agreement, which, according to Hancock is pretty thorough.
A motion was made to approve the Development Agreement, which carried unanimously.
The commissioners also approved the plat for the Dillon Estates at the same meeting, following the approval of the agreement.