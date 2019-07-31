Parks and Recreation Manager Mickey Eames said the plan to put murals on the Jefferson County Lake wall is moving forward, though it is still in the preliminary stages.
On the Highway 20 side, Eames said a drug and suicide awareness program is interested in helping out with the murals. She said there would be a mural on each end of the wall, with the words “Jefferson County Lake” in the middle.
“It will probably come through a competition through the school districts,” Eames said.
Eames said on the lake-facing side, she has been speaking with the artist daughter of Darell Wagner. Wagner is the founder of Dr. Slaughter’s House of Terror in Idaho Falls. Eames said the idea would be to have a Bob Ross-style painting on the lake side that would be nature-themed. She said based on her conversations, the artist’s time would be donated, while the county would buy the paint for the mural.
“That’s still a really good trade-off to have something fun like that,” she said.
Ultimately, she said any proposed murals will need to be approved by commissioners before going up.
Eames also said a number of trees have been planted recently along the west side of the lake property. Those trees are now about two feet tall and doing well, she said. Prior to planting those trees, she said there were no trees on that side.
“We need trees,” she said.