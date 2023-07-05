Following a discussion on June 26 with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners regarding the use of tiny homes in Jefferson County, Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton was instructed to investigate what surrounding counties have chosen on the matter.
“I think that there’ a place for them, but they really fit in an RV park, or mobile home park, more than a permanent location,” stated County Commissioner Scott Hancock, regarding tiny homes and the proposal brought up at the previous meeting by Snake River Tiny Homes owner Porter Talbot.
On June 19, Talbot approached the board to request a change in the ordinances regarding tiny homes, as he believed several people in the county were too timid to purchase a $100,000 tiny home if Jefferson County wouldn’t allow them to permanently live in the home.
In Jefferson County, they discussed at the time, a landowner can apply for a permit to live in a tiny home or Recreational Vehicle for a year as a temporary home.
Tiny homes, he informed the board, were built much like regular homes and are eligible for certification through the National Organization for Alternative Housing (NOAH). They are required to be insulated like a full-size home and exceed the standards for snow loads on the roofs, Talbot explained, making them different from Recreational vehicles.
However, on June 26, during a discussion with Ollerton, all three board members had come to similar conclusions regarding tiny homes: they saw little difference between tiny homes and R.V.s or trailer houses.
“You take a lot of our, what we used to call mobile homes, and they’re built to certain standards just like a tiny home is,” Hancock stated.
The board agreed that they saw little difference between the concepts as tiny homes are small, mobile and require hook-ups for water and sewer. The discussion then revolved around the question of where a new trailer park in Jefferson County would make sense.
“When you put them in a trailer park, not an R.V. Park, you really need some type of community water or sewer system,” Hancock said, explaining it would need to be developed as a proposed unit development, or it would need to have access to a city’s system.
According to Ollerton, developers would need to put in twelve tiny homes per acre to make the development profitable with pubic sewer and water.
“Then, if you’re going to put twelve per acre, it needs to be in the city,” Ollerton said.
Hancock compared a tiny home development to apartments or town homes, focusing on the high-density impact.
“It’s not your rural living, having nice ranch-style homes out in the country,” Hancock said, “what you’re doing is trying to cram them all right in there together.”
According to Hancock, part of the goal of the county is to protect the rural lands in the area, and he stated he didn’t feel tiny homes were conducive to that goal.
Ollerton then asked the board for guidance regarding R.V.s and tiny homes, acknowledging how several people throughout the county, despite temporary allowances for dwelling in these mobile units, set their own R.V.s up as permanent structures for dwelling.
He suggested allowing R.V.s to be set up in a permanent way as accessory dwelling units (ADU) along with a primary residence. However, County Commissioner Roger Clark stated his belief that an R.V. or related structures should not be considered a permanent structure at all.
While Hancock claimed to understand the desire for alternative housing due to the economy and the housing market, he also referred to the R.V. park in Rigby, where R.V. owners are staying long-term and past the 6-month-stay limit.
“I’m just trying to address it. Either we have a lot of compliance issues, or we update our ordinance to allow R.V.s as a permanent structure,” said Ollerton. “The question is, do we add density?”
Without taking any definitive action, Hancock requested Ollerton investigate how other counties deal with the issue, as Jefferson County is not the only county facing this. Hancock further stated it would be able to mirror other counties if they all seem to be on the same page, creating more of a regional rule.
