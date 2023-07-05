Following a discussion on June 26 with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners regarding the use of tiny homes in Jefferson County, Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton was instructed to investigate what surrounding counties have chosen on the matter.

“I think that there’ a place for them, but they really fit in an RV park, or mobile home park, more than a permanent location,” stated County Commissioner Scott Hancock, regarding tiny homes and the proposal brought up at the previous meeting by Snake River Tiny Homes owner Porter Talbot.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.