Teton Bird Dogs Owner Chris Hinckley had his kennel license renewed at the Oct. 9 Lewisville City Council meeting —that included a couple stipulations—after a tense debate that pitted neighbor-against-neighbor.
Hinckley’s kennel license was previously approved in 2016 that allowed him to have 13 dogs. Since then he hadn’t renewed his license and is now kenneling 42 dogs. To try and make it a win-win for Hinckley and the neighbors opposed to the kennel, the Lewisville City Council said he can only have 25 dogs and that he has one year to get there.
Prior to the council’s decision Hinckley’s Attorney, Robin Dunn informed the council that since the Aug. 8 meeting Hinckley and his family have had at least two felonies committed against them.
“Someone loosened the lug nuts on his vehicle that could have resulted in homicide charges if there had been an accident and someone killed,” Dunn said. “The second was some valuable dogs were killed, poisoned.”
Of the 16 residents that expressed their opinions on the matter, seven were in favor of the renewal, three were neutral and six were opposed.
The residents in favor of the kennel mainly addressed the noise and smell and the lack thereof. They said dogs do in fact bark and make noise, but with the amount of dogs living there, the noise is minimal.
“They do make noise, they’re like any other dog or any other animal in the city, but they don’t seem to be in violation of any of the noise ordinances,” Roy McCarthy said. “Considering how many dogs they have over there, they’re pretty quiet.”
“I feel like our community has a bit of a witch hunt going on,” Jeanette Melgaard said. “Again they are animals we are in a rural community.”
“I don’t think a lot of you know or understand how much money he has put into his kennel license to keep his dogs happy and to keep his dogs quiet,” Utah resident TJ King said.
Residents in favor also addressed what is being called a witch hunt and their distaste for what is occurring in the community with the kennel.
“Let’s show a little kindness,” Wade Ball said. “Because if he is denied this, it’s a significant financial burden, and if any of you haven’t labored under a financial burden, be a farmer and lose a crop of spuds and I’ll tell you what sweating is done between your shoulders.”
“I’ve always had good feelings about my road, we’ve all liked each other until somebody moved in and the problems are just skyrocketing, we have couple rotten grapes that are ruining the whole bunch,” Matt Rosenberg said as he pointed to a couple residents at the meeting. “There’s no legal ground that you can deny them.”
Those opposed to the renewal cited noise, smell and being mislead when Hinckley came to them and informed them of how many dogs there would be at the kennel.
“Just because the dogs are valuable and cost a lot of money doesn’t make the plan a good plan,” Gerri Flint said. “We said yes, because he said there would be five or six dogs, he didn’t mention a kennel—he was not straight with me.”
“I understood there were seven dogs and I thought that was OK,” Gard Flint said. “The value of my house is now down.”
“I hear his dogs yelping, whining and fighting, it’s loud and there are some vicious dog fights with dogs crying out in pain,” Laurie Windsor said.
Judy Rosenberg said not only is barking an issue, but at one point Hinckley had quail on his property to train the dogs that got out of his yard and were on other people’s property. She said the seed to feed the quail have also led to an increase in voles that are eating the seeds.
“It’s not just the dogs, it what comes in with the dog situation,” she said. “I think there needs to be more control.”
Larry Johnson who lives next door to Hinckley said he is opposed to the kennel but also stated that he was not the one who committed the “heinous” acts.
“If we are having vandalism, boy let’s catch them because it’s not me,” he said.
Despite the alleged noise and smell issuing from the kennel, Dunn said there have not been any citations issued to Hinckley
“Not one person has pointed to one violation of the current ordinance,” he said.
After Dunn’s rebuttal to the patrons opposed to the renewal, the council discussed a variety of different compromises to accommodate everyone’s concerns. Such considerations included limiting the amount of dogs to 13, 20 and 25.
In the end Councilman Del Heward moved to approve the renewal of the license with a limit of 25 dogs and a year for Hinckley to get to that number. The ensuing vote was unanimous.