District #161 to possibly seek supplemental levy

Clark County School District #161 Superintendent Eileen Holden notified the district's Board of Trustees on September 8 that they would have to decide next month whether they want to move forward with a supplemental levy.
The process of implementing the levy would need to begin soon, Holden said, as there is a specific timeframe for these things to be done. Holden brought the levy up in the board meeting in order to ensure a decision would be made, with a possible levy amount, in a timely fashion.
"There are things we have to look at, such as revenue and projection," Holden said, regarding the decision of implementing a levy and the amount to levy. "We're conscious of the community and we don't want to add to their tax burden."
Holden stated she and the board are aware of the inflation presently affecting the community as well as the district.
As to why the district may need a levy, Holden stated schools aren't very much like a business who can produce more of a product to help pay the expenses of operation.
"Whether we have 20 or ten kids, we still need to heat the classroom," she said.
Clark County has had a supplemental levy for at least a couple years, as far as Holden knows. She stated the levy amount from last year was approximately $250,000, spread across the district. The question for the board is whether to keep to that same amount, reduce it, or go for more.
The purpose of the supplemental levy, Holden stated, is to offset funding the district doesn't receive from the state. This includes salaries for classified staff, insurance payments and some maintenance. Last year, she said, they used some of the levy money to help them purchase their new bus.
In determining whether to implement the levy, Holden said she and the board would investigate the options as far as the levy rate, so as to not lay a heavy tax burden on their patrons.