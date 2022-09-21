District #161 to possibly seek supplemental levy
Buy Now
Courtesy Photo

Clark County School District #161 Superintendent Eileen Holden notified the district's Board of Trustees on September 8 that they would have to decide next month whether they want to move forward with a supplemental levy.

The process of implementing the levy would need to begin soon, Holden said, as there is a specific timeframe for these things to be done. Holden brought the levy up in the board meeting in order to ensure a decision would be made, with a possible levy amount, in a timely fashion.

Recommended for you