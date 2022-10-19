County Commissioner Scott Hancock expressed at the Oct. 11 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting that a joint county and school district park, an idea which is currently in its infancy, is a venture the county should be excited about.
As the commissioners discussed capital projects for the county’s impact fees with Compliance Director Kevin Hathaway, Hathaway expressed county projects related to growth such as turning lanes and recreational areas would be acceptable uses for impact fees.
The joint county and school park, Hathaway stated, was one of the projects he discussed with BBC Research and Consulting, the consulting firm the county hired to review their Impact Fee Ordinance and Capital Improvement Plan. A project such as this one, Hathaway said, is eligible for impact fees according to Idaho code.
“They’re excited about it,” Hancock said, regarding the Jefferson Joint School District #251, who he previously approached to briefly discuss the idea. “I think we should be excited about it, I think it’s a good program.”
The idea of a joint park between the county and school district first came up in the commissioner’s April 18 meeting, as an attempt to meet the county’s recreational needs in the midst of growth. At the time Hancock stated of the 32,000 Jefferson County residents, about 80 percent reside in-county instead of in the cities.
Hancock also cited a 2007 study conducted on Jefferson County Parks and recreation during the April meeting. The study had found the county’s impact fees have a portion allocated for parks and rec, and he noted the county hadn’t seen any real new development for parks or recreational facilities since the study was performed.
At the Oct. 11 meeting, Hancock informed Hathaway and the board that while the plan for the joint park is still in its infancy, that he had approached the district about the idea and that they were receptive to it.
“It’s a great idea,” said Monica Pauley, Secretary to the Superintendent. “It would be awesome for the community.”
Superintendent Chad Martin stated he’d had a couple of informal conversations with Hancock regarding the project where they discussed forming committees to brainstorm what the park could look like and what it could include.
The committee would have representatives from the district as well as the county, which Hancock stated he would like to include county citizens.
“I think I’d call it the ‘Concerned Citizens Committee,’” he said, explaining he has been approached by several community members who would have expressed a desire to see a county-run recreation facility. “We can solicit some of those people and enlist their help. It’ll be a great project.”
The district owns approximately 35 acres of land south of Rigby High School, according to Pauley. Hancock believes part of this land would be a prime location to have this park. He stated the county and the district still need to discuss how the land will be contributed to the project, whether the county will need to purchase a section from the school or if the school will be donating the section.
While the topic was brought up in the October meeting as part of a discussion on Impact Fees, Hancock does not believe there is enough in the county’s Parks and Recreation Impact Fee fund to pay for the entire project. In fact, he mentioned he and future committees will have to look into other avenues to supplement the impact fees, such as money given to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. He stated Jefferson County still has nearly $5 million left in ARPA money, though some has been earmarked for other projects.
Overall, Hancock believes this is a project which will benefit the Jefferson County Community, as he stated it’s not fair the incorporated cities to have all of the facilities, including the responsibility of maintaining them, when not all of their facilities’ visitors are city residents.
“This is something the whole county could use,” he said.
The general idea for the park, as it currently stands, would include areas for people to walk their dogs, go for run, and host family activities or picnics in addition to athletic facilities such as baseball or soccer fields. However, Hancock stated these are basic ideas which will be finetuned later through the future committees.
Hancock stated he has other ideas for county recreation facilities, which are all in true infancy at this point. He stated while he does have other ideas, he would like to see this one through before he starts any of the others.
“If this is a success,” he said, “then we’ll look into the others.”
