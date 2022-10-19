County Commissioner Scott Hancock expressed at the Oct. 11 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting that a joint county and school district park, an idea which is currently in its infancy, is a venture the county should be excited about.

As the commissioners discussed capital projects for the county’s impact fees with Compliance Director Kevin Hathaway, Hathaway expressed county projects related to growth such as turning lanes and recreational areas would be acceptable uses for impact fees.

