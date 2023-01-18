Jefferson Joint School District #251 has chosen to move forward with two bonds in the upcoming March election. One $75 million bond, and a separate $5 million dollar bond.
At the Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 11, the board gave approval for the district to put the two bond questions on the March ballot following Superintendent Chad Martin’s presentation of the possible ballot questions.
“As you know, last year at this time, we were talking about a bond to address the growing needs at the high school,” Martin said at the meeting. “Since that time, the high school has grown by four percent and we anticipate another 100 students next year by replacing the twelfth grade class with a bigger freshman class.”
The proposal, which included asking for $75 million to build a new middle school and remodel the existing Rigby Middle as an expansion of the Rigby High School Campus and create a Career Technical Center. This money, Martin said, will also go toward adding additional classrooms to Farnsworth Middle School.
The second proposal, $5 million to build a gymnasium at or near Roberts Elementary, will be posed as a separate question on the ballot. Martin Clarified the ballot questions are not dependent on one another as one can pass without the other.
“Obviously, our bond failed last March,” Martin stated. “Since that time we have met with various community groups, brought in some of those patrons that were opposed to the bond and we got them on a committee and we worked through some things. We got some really good feedback.”
In March of 2022, District #251 proposed an $80 million bond which asked for similar projects; construction of a new middle school, additional classrooms and gymnasiums at certain schools and a remodel of Rigby Middle into a Career Technical Center. The bond also asked for an indoor athletic and recreation area, complete with a practice field.
There was no mention this year as to the addition of an athletic and recreation center.
Additional classrooms at Farnsworth Middle School would include career technical-type classrooms which are at a middle school level, Martin explained, such as family and consumer science classes, which are offered at Rigby Middle but lacking at Farnsworth. Martin stated the district received feedback asking for a gym out at Roberts Elementary, which does not currently have one. The gym would come with a set of bathrooms.
However, the greatest request from patrons, he said, was to know what the district’s absolute “bare bones” needs were. Martin said at the very least, the district needs a new middle school, the Career Technical Center and the new addition to Farnsworth.
“The discussion was to put that on one bond question, and then the gym at Roberts, which we think is vital to that community and to that school... and put that as a separate bond question, so the community could vote for either or both.”
The board discussed the timeline for the bond as well, concluding interest rates were continually rising as were some building materials. Business Manager Bryce Bronson informed the board bond rates also rise with interest rates, though not in hugely noticeable increments.
Passing this bond in March, Martin stated ground-breaking for construction could begin in early to mid June. However, waiting to bond until September could put ground-breaking out until the following spring.
“As far as completion times,” he continued, “it’s obviously going to be a staged approach because you wouldn’t be able to do anything with the CTE Center until you finish the middle school.”
He believes construction on the middle school could be completed in two years after the initial groundbreaking. He stated the CTE could be completed within a year following that, a three-year timeline from initial construction start-up, as no students will be in the building at that point.
Martin clearly expressed the questions on the ballot would be separate questions, not contingent on one another. Both can pass, both can fail, or one or the other could pass.
