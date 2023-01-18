Jefferson Joint School District #251 has chosen to move forward with two bonds in the upcoming March election. One $75 million bond, and a separate $5 million dollar bond.

At the Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 11, the board gave approval for the district to put the two bond questions on the March ballot following Superintendent Chad Martin’s presentation of the possible ballot questions.


