The Board of Trustees for Jefferson Joint School District #251 unanimously voted to approve full-day kindergarten across all elementary schools at their regular meeting on April 13, due to legislative approval of further funding to the Literacy Intervention Program.
Roberts Elementary and Harwood Elementary schools both began a full-day kindergarten program in 2015, according to Director of Elementary Education Michele Southwick. Two years later, Midway Elementary joined the other two schools in providing full-day kindergarten and literacy intervention programs.
“We never had enough funding to do this in the bigger schools – Southfork, Cottonwood and Jefferson,” Southwick said. “Now, through the Literacy Intervention program, we do.”
Southwick explained the state K-3 programs previously allowed $26 million dispersed across to state to help fund full-day kindergarten programs and interventions. Recent legislation has boosted this amount up to $72 million.
“The state is very invested in third grade literacy,” Southwick said. “Students who are literate in third grade are the students who can keep up in higher grades.”
Every student, from kindergarten to fifth grade are tested every month to determine reading proficiencies, Southwick stated. Those who are proficient are given the chance to do enrichment activities during intervention times in the classroom. Those who aren’t proficient are then examined to diagnose their skill deficits and are provided intervention for their specific deficit, according to Southwick.
Interventions are aimed to address deficiencies in the five components of reading, according to District #251’s Literacy Program Study. The study states the five components of reading are phonemic awareness, phonics/decoding, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
At the kindergarten level, Southwick stated, they will likely focus their interventions on phonics and decoding along with some fluency intervention.
A combination of certified teachers and trained paraprofessionals will provide the intervention instruction to students, Southwick stated. According to the program study, instructors will work with students either individually or in small groups, according to their needs, in order to improve their Idaho Reading Indicator scores.
District #251 will be acquiring two additional staff to accommodate for the change to full-day kindergarten.
“It’s interesting,” Southwick said, “because at Southfork, our 26 lowest kids were already staying all day, so we only need to add one more kindergarten teacher. And at Cottonwod, the second-language students were already staying for language acquisition, so we only need one more teacher there, too.”
As far as the teachers are concerned, Southwick stated she hasn’t heard any contradictory opinions. In fact, she said there are a few teachers unable to keep students they believe would benefit from additional intervention due to shortages in funding.
With the help of additional funding to the K-3 programming, the district’s literacy program study states they will be able to provide money for paraprofessionals and certified teachers for during-school and after-school programs, money for professional development in literacy instruction and additional instructional materials.
“I’m excited for the students who need this,” Southwick said, “to offer it to those families who need this.”
Families within the district who do not wish to participate in full-day kindergarten are welcome opt-out of the program, Southwick stated. She insisted parents were aware that full-day kindergarten will not be a requirement for all kindergarten students.
“They have the option,” Southwick said. “[their] students will get all the instruction they require during the time they’re at school if parents prefer to have them only do half-day kindergarten.”