During a special meeting held on September 7, the Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees moved to approve an emergency levy for the 2023 Fiscal Year. The levy amount will be $1,382,135 and is based on the Average Daily Attendance of the second day of school.
“The board talked about doing some stuff, like plant facility, safety, technology and curriculum,” District Business Manager Bryce Bronson said.
This would include general facility maintenance and replacement of technological equipment. Bronson stated several school laptops are due for replacement, and some of the money can be put toward that.
“Most schools have a plant facilities levy,” said Superintendent Chad Martin. “We don’t, so some of this money will go to that.”
According to Martin, necessary facility projects include repair to the roof at Roberts Elementary and replacement of the cooling tower at Rigby Middle School. He also included school safety upgrades such as updated paging systems, radio communications and security cameras.
“Technology,” he said, “is a never ending need. It needs to be updated and replaced.”
In the meeting draft minutes, Bronson informed the board that the South Fork Elementary School Bond was recently paid off, and that this may help assist the tax burden on patrons in the district.
Martin stated the Board also voted to lower the district’s levy rate, from $4.24 per $1,000 taxable value to $3.40 per $1,000. Previously, this rate was calculated as a percentage, he said, but now he expects the rate to be more stable and only receive enough to ensure the districts debts are paid.
The tax burden, according to the Emergency Levy notice is estimated to be $53.27 for a typical home of $100,000 taxable value, and $106.54 for typical farms and businesses at a $200,000 taxable value.
According to Idaho code 33-108, a district may levy and emergency levy when their Average Daily Attendance (ADA) is higher than it was the previous year. This year, according to the computation handout provided at the board meeting, District #251 increased its ADA by 241 students.
“We basically look at the same day’s attendance last year and this year,” Bronson said. “There’s a formula that determines the dollar amount of each additional student.”
The computation sheet claims the ADA through the second day of school in the 2021 fiscal year was 6,303, and in 2022 it was 6,544. The emergency levy recommendation page sent to the board from District #251 Bronson stated last year’s emergency levy was for the amount of $1,124,598, over $200,000 less than what the district is requesting this year.
Bronson explained the district could qualify for an emergency levy with only one student over the ADA from last year, but through the formula, those one or two students would only be able to provide the district with one to two thousand dollars.
According to the sheet Bronson provided to the board, the district asked from $549,958 for the fiscal years of 2016 and 2017. They levied for $642,925 in 2018 and then $727,728 in 2019 and $861,814 in 2020. The levy amount hit $1,019,978 in 2021.
District #251 is growing, Martin said. This year’s growth isn’t the highest the district has seen, but it is also not the lowest. This growth, while he believes it is ultimately a good thing, requires the district to catch up. He stated this levy will allow them to do just that.
“We’ve had it [the levy] since 2015,” Bronson said. “It’s just a continuation based on growth. These students are not budgeted for and that’s why we go out for the emergency levy.”