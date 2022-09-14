During a special meeting held on September 7, the Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees moved to approve an emergency levy for the 2023 Fiscal Year. The levy amount will be $1,382,135 and is based on the Average Daily Attendance of the second day of school.

“The board talked about doing some stuff, like plant facility, safety, technology and curriculum,” District Business Manager Bryce Bronson said.

