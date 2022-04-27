Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees signed a memorandum of understanding with the Community Sports Development Council during their April 13 meeting, allowing the district to begin requesting bids to install turf on Rigby High School’s football field.
The CSD Council awarded the school district with a grant which would pay up to 70 percent of the cost to install turf and many of the district’s patrons donated their own contributions to cover the remaining 30 percent. Private donations to the project totaled just over $500,000.
According to the District’s Business Manager Bryce Bronson, installing turf can often cost over $1.3 million. With the grant and the private donations, he stated the project will proceed with zero district dollars.
At the reigns of this project, which the district has named the Athletic Facilities Development Project, is Carl Hooper. Hooper attended Rigby High School and played Rigby sports in his youth, now his kids play on the Rigby Teams while he coaches Football at Rigby High School.
“I lived in Rigby my whole life,” Hooper said. “It got to the point where if you want something done, someone is going to have to take the reigns up. It might as well be me.”
According to Hooper, the Council for Development Alliance is an organization based in Oregon that aids rural and intercity schools, churches or parks who wouldn’t otherwise have the means to install turf. Hooper stated the alliance typically awards their grant to 10 to 12 projects each year. This year, Jefferson school district was selected.
This project has been in the works for just over two years, Hooper stated. In his experience with Rigby sports, he expressed that in the last 34 years, the only updates the football field has received has been the addition of extra seating.
The Rigby football field is currently a grass field. Turf, which is an artificial substance which Hooper believes is a huge win for the district in terms of maintenance.
“It doesn’t take water, so the district doesn’t have to worry about using water from the canals or the city to upkeep the field,” Hooper said. “It also has a ten to 15 year lifespan, and replacing won’t be as expensive since all of the prep-work will already have been done.”
The donations for the Athletic Facilities Development Project have all been private donations from local businesses and individuals who have an interest in Rigby’s athletic departments. According to Hooper, patrons donated anywhere from $5,000 to $125,000 per entity.
Businesses such as West Mark Credit Union, the Woody Smith Automotive Group and Performance Fencing contributed up to the project. Other donors expressed a wish to remain anonymous.
“Like I said, this has been in the works over two years,” Hooper said. “All the donations came in through the Jefferson Education Foundation, so they’ve been coming in for two years.”
The CSD Council’s MOU provides the step-by-step framework to move forward with the funding and the installation of the field, according to the CSD’s website.
According to Bryson, the district is requesting sealed bids proposals to be opened and read at the beginning of May. The the job will go to the lowest bidder.