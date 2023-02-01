Following their December decision to table an approval of the language on Ririe Joint School District #252’s $290,000 supplemental levy, the Board of Trustees moved to approve the levy language with the suggested edits on Jan. 11.
The disputed language came from the council’s report of patron concerns regarding $20,000 the proposed levy languages allotted to extracurricular and cocurricular travel.
“We had this updated,” said Superintendent Jeff Gee. “It’s not for any specific program, but just fills our busses.”
At the Dec. 14 Board meeting, Vice Chairman Megan Coles reported patrons had approached her regarding the large sum which he believed would benefit the district’s athletic department.
According to an article in the Jan. 11 edition of The Jefferson Star, the patron later identified as Trevor Davey stated the district should ensure education was at the center of the district’s attention, that the school shouldn’t prioritize athletic travel so highly.
At the time, Coles reported she provided Davey with some clarification, stating Athletics were not the only department to benefit from this allotment.
Extracurricular activities, aside from athletics, include Business Professionals of America and Scholastic Decathlon teams, according to Gee. These groups travel for academic competitions, he explained in December. He then explained Cocurricular activities to be field trips related to content and material taught in catalogued classes such as science, choir or drama.
However, the board agreed the language in the levy proposal could be confusing to patrons, such as Davey, and decided the item should be re-worded before the proposal could be approved.
As written at the time, the levy proposed $20,000 be used for fuel for extra and cocurricular activities. Gee agreed it would be difficult to differentiate which gallons of fuel would be used strictly for these activities, as opposed to general routes busses performed.
Instead of specifying school trips, the board suggested Gee change the language indicate overall travel costs, as the cost of fuel had significantly increased.
As the final language was approved on Jan. 11, the district submitted the ballot language to the county before the Jan. 23 deadline.
Other items in Ririe’s levy question include $45,000 in salary for a part-time Student Resource Officer, $75,000 for curriculum and $75,000 for classified staff and substitute teachers’ salaries.
According to County Clerk Colleen Poole at the Jan. 23 county staff meeting, Ririe School District #252 and Jefferson Joint School District #251 will both have questions on the ballot on March 14. Ririe’s supplemental levy will be for $290,000 while district #251 is proposing two separate bonds which total $80 million.
