Following their December decision to table an approval of the language on Ririe Joint School District #252’s $290,000 supplemental levy, the Board of Trustees moved to approve the levy language with the suggested edits on Jan. 11.

The disputed language came from the council’s report of patron concerns regarding $20,000 the proposed levy languages allotted to extracurricular and cocurricular travel.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.