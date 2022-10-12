The Ririe Joint School District # 252 Board of Trustees chose to retain the district bus routes as they were approved in the August board meeting, despite parent concerns over difficult or potentially unsafe conditions while walking to bus stops.

At the Sept.14 Board meeting, Kiyo Fujimoto approached the board to request a reconsideration of bussing on their private road as she and her husband felt the new bus stop was a safety issue.

