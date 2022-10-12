The Ririe Joint School District # 252 Board of Trustees chose to retain the district bus routes as they were approved in the August board meeting, despite parent concerns over difficult or potentially unsafe conditions while walking to bus stops.
At the Sept.14 Board meeting, Kiyo Fujimoto approached the board to request a reconsideration of bussing on their private road as she and her husband felt the new bus stop was a safety issue.
According to the meeting draft minutes, she told the board she believes students deserve to have a safe space to be dropped off and picked up for school, and since her subdivision is a wildlife sanctuary, she stated there are animals such as moose that pose hazardous obstacles for children walking to the bus stop.
Fujimoto is not the only parent to have approached members of the board with similar concerns. Board member Brigham Cook stated in the meeting that there had been various concerns brought up about difficult walking areas to the new bus stops since the bus routes were approved at a special board meeting on Aug. 26.
“It’s hard not to get caught up on the emotional side of things,” he said, “but it’s impossible for us to do everything and make sure we have procedures in place that are fair and across the board... Our Transportation Manager did well with counsel from the state.”
Superintendent Jeff Gee expanded on the reason why the district elected to remove private roads and private lanes from their bus routes. He stated last year, in February, the district received a spot inspection after which they were recommended to reevaluate bussing on private roads.
Gee cited Idaho Code 33-1502 which states busses and transportation for schools should be directed to roads maintained by the state or county. He also informed the board he spoke to the district’s insurance agency to confirm this information. According to him, the insurance representative told him busses are still covered on those roads. However, he said, as the state recommends against bussing on those roads, in the case of liability, a case would be difficult to defend.
Four subdivision roads were removed from the bus routes this year, Gee stated, saying busses were no longer to pick up students, or drop them off, from a private road or lane. The district has asked parents to bring their students up to the new stops on county-maintained roads.
“I feel like we’ve done everything we can do in order to do it in way that is fair and equitable,” Cook said.
Board Chair Nathan Johnson stated in an ideal world, the district would have several bus routes where each student could even have a seat to themselves. Unfortunately, he said, this year they have needed to reduce the number of routes due to a small driver shortage.
Cook emphasized that the number of routes still had nothing to do with the decision to remove the subdivision and private roads from the routes.
“We hope to fair in following state guidelines and official recommendations,” Johnson said.
