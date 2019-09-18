Some students in Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 will be shifting schools next year as new school boundaries go into effect.
The boundaries were officially approved in a Sept. 11 school board meeting with no public comment at the meeting. Superintendent Chad Martin said he spoke with patrons and mostly, he said, the public has been relatively quiet on the topic.
“There are a few concerns with some of the boundaries being near other schools so some students will be going to a school that may not be their closest school, but the way our district is laid out, and the way that the homes are being built, that’s really unavoidable,” Martin said.
Other concerns expressed in previous meetings revolved around Farnsworth not providing the same opportunities as Rigby Middle School. Members of the school board spoke to those concerns in their August meeting. Trustee Dave Grant said splitting the schools would provide more opportunities to students, and Martin said the district would make an effort to ensure students at Farnsworth are not left behind.
Martin said another concern that has come up regarding the dual language immersion program. Some students who attend Jefferson and Farnsworth Elementary would be in Midway boundaries next year. Both of those schools are Spanish immersion schools, while Midway is not.
“In no way do we want to take that away from those students who have worked hard in that program,” Martin said.
He said the district will hold a meeting with parents in October to talk about options.
“We have a date set to meet with those parents, those families it has effected to create a plan that will be able to address transportation needs and any other needs to ensure that those students can continue in the program and be successful,” he said.
Without much discussion, the board of trustees unanimously voted to adopt the proposed boundaries. They will go into effect for the 2020-2021 school year.