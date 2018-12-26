The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees approved the declaration of a restrictive covenant to restrict any type of business that is not compatible with schools or is a danger to students to build on the old junior high school property lots after they are sold.
According to the covenant, no portion of the property can be used for a sexually-oriented businesses including in adult entertainment or adult material; businesses manufacturing or selling alcoholic beverages including breweries, bars, cocktail lounges, nightclubs, or liquor stores; businesses selling marijuana or products and paraphernalia ancillary to the common use of marijuana including smoke shops.
Furthermore, businesses trading in automotive or large machinery sales or maintenance including gasoline and fuel stations, automotive repair shops and car washes; dry cleaners; dumps; junkyards; waste disposal; and businesses in heavy industry or manufacturing will also be prohibited.
“The foregoing restriction is for the benefit of and runs with the Restricted Property, and is binding upon Declarant, its affiliates, and all successive owners and occupants of the Restricted Property,” the covenant states.
The board unanimously approved the restrictive covenant.
In other action, Director of Business Bryce Bronson informed the board that the appraisal the district was using on the old junior high property had been dated back to October, 2017, making it older than permitted. He indicated that after discussing it with legal council, the board was advised to get a new appraisal for lot 8 located at the corner of Main Street and 1st West in Rigby.
Bronson said the new appraisal for lot 8 was for $185,000 or $3.49 per square-foot compared to $3.25 per square-foot from the old appraisal.
Because of the new appraised amount, Bronson indicated that the board was advised to put lot 8 back out for bid. He also suggested the board approve the current appraisal and ratify the steps the administration took in procuring a new appraisal and approve the sale of property resolution.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Trustee Roy Ellis moved to approve the sale of the property resolution. The ensuing vote was unanimous.
Sealed bids are due Jan. 2, 2019.