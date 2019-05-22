The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees recently held a special meeting May 14, where they awarded bids to subcontractors for expansions at Harwood Elementary School.
A few of the subcontractors include Thompson Paving who will be conducting the site construction ($515,740), Smith Roofing ($389,112), Wall to Wall Flooring ($228,050), Acoustic Specialties will complete the metal stud framing and dry wall ($335,204), Cherry Glass and Aluminum ($190,100), Great Basin Cabinet ($152,720), J & L England Masonry ($879,500) and Keller Construction will complete the concrete work ($236,800).
The estimated price for the complete project is roughly $6.6 million.
The school’s groundbreaking will take place May 28 and is projected to be completed by fall 2020.
Like Midway Elementary School, Harwood will receive a new fire alarm system, new windows, lighting upgrades, a safety front entry, office space and a multi-purpose room/gym for school and community use. Harwood will also receive eight additional classrooms while Midway will receive six.
The board approved the guaranteed maximum price of $5.1 million for the upgrades and renovations of Midway Elementary School on April 10.