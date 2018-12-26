District 252 considering bond options

The Ririe Joint School District Board of Trustees convened Dec. 13 where they announced that they are in favor of pursuing a bond, however narrowing it down to which projects they would like to complete is still up in the air.
Each of the five trustees said they are in favor of pursing the bond, although there were four different positions taken on which project.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Chairman Jason Ferguson said he is not in favor of an auxiliary gym or a wrestling room at this time, but believes a transportation facility and a possible vocational facility would satisfy the needs of the district.
Trustee Becca Andraesen said she also understands the need of a transportation facility, but she would also like to have the front of the junior-senior high school improved for safety. She said she considers this a top priority.
Trustee Nathan Johnson indicated that a bus garage if a definite need, but he said he also feels a wrestling facility is a need. He said he is not in favor of updating the front of the school.
“He commented he thinks an auxiliary gym is a want, not a need right now, but would like more feedback from the community on that,” draft minutes state.
Like Johnson, Trustee Cody Kemp said he is in favor of a new wrestling facility, with the caveat that the district figures out what to do with the old gym should they go that route. He also said he likes the idea of a transportation facility and an auxiliary gym.
Lastly, Trustee Brigham Cook agreed with Ferguson’s suggestions and explained that he cannot support and auxiliary gym, but agreed an eventual update of the front of the school is needed.
“Ferguson commented that there are clearly four different opinions on a five-member board, however one common need from all is a transportation/bus garage,” draft minutes state.
Prior to stating their positions on the bond, NBW and Associates Architect James Wyatt presented two different footprints, one of which Ferguson thought would cause a lot of “congestion.”
“He commented that he would like to come to a place where some concrete decisions can be made rather than just spinning the wheels,” minutes state.
With that, the board requested Wyatt look at the costs of each of the aforementioned projects and possibly make a decision at a later date.
“James (Wyatt) suggested that whatever the board decides to do, they keep the long term vision in mind,” draft minutes state.