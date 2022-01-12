The United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Idaho announced the theme in a Wednesday news release.
The annual competition solicits essay and video submissions from high schoolers regarding a topic of national interest identified each year by the Ninth Circuit. The District of Idaho holds a contest each year to select finalists who are then entered in the circuitwide competition, the release said.
This year’s participants are asked to consider what rights the First Amendment provides to students engaging in free speech — both inside and outside of school. Participants also should consider the responsibilities, if any, that students, schools, or the government have with respect to speech by students, including whether it may cause harm to others.
To enter the District of Idaho contest, students must reside in Idaho and be in ninth through 12th grades. Entrants are invited to write an essay of between 500 and 1,000 words on the theme, and individuals or teams of up to three students can produce a 3– to 5-minute video on the theme. A student may submit both an essay and a video, but only one of each.
Submissions will be accepted from Jan. 17 through March 18. Local District winners in each category will receive prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place, and be entered in the Ninth Circuit competition. Winners of each category in the Ninth Circuit competition will receive prizes of $3,000 for first place, $1,700 for second place, and $1,000 for third place. Additionally, first-place winners in both the essay and video portion of the Ninth Circuit contest will be invited to the 2022 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Big Sky, Montana.