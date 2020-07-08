District seven rodeo national qualifiers

District Seven High School rodeo participants Riley Barg, Carson Bingham, Shaylee Warner and Kyler Erickson have qualified for the national competition set for Oklahoma.
The National High School Finals Rodeo will begin July 14 with check-ins and events taking place all day July 15 to July 23.
For bull rider Riley Barg, this is his first year headed to Nationals. As a senior from Rigby High School, he’s continuing the family legacy of participating in rodeos.
“My dad did saddle bronc and my mom ran barrels,” Barg said. “I’ve just grown up around it. I’m just pretty happy to be going; this’ll be my first, and last, year.”
As a first time qualifier, Barg says he plans to take the competition like any other rodeo and take it bull by bull.
“I want to have a good time and whatever happens, happens,” he said. “I’m just gonna go down there, ride and do what I do.”
Carson Bingham qualified for the Saddle Bronc competition and has spent the last four years rodeoing.
“My mom kinda knew I wanted to do saddle bronc but I don’t think she actually expected it to happen,” Bingham said. “She didn’t like it too much but I think she’s over that now.”
Bingham and his parents are headed to Oklahoma July 16 where he hopes to win it all. As a recent graduate of Rigby High School, Bingham will continue to rodeo at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas.
For those thinking about doing rodeos, Bingham encourages them to check it out.
“Don’t give up, even if you’re getting bucked off, keep trying,” he said. “Eventually you’ll get into the rhythm of it.”
Rodeo Queen Shaylee Warner is headed to Nationals as a freshman, an honor she said they weren’t expecting at all, and fourth generation rodeo queen.
“My great-grandma, grandma and mom all competed, so it started as just carrying on the tradition,” Warner said. “But I love it – the horseman ship and speaking and modeling. It’s just so fun.”
Warner stated that rodeos and horses have always been a part of her life and getting to compete on horseback is something people shouldn’t take for granted. As Warner heads to Nationals, she’s excited to have her family by her side and her horse, Chies, under her.
“It takes a lot of hard work and persistence,” she said. “We’re one of the only sports that despite rain, snow and mud, we’re out there competing and we’re lucky to compete with the horses we love.”
Warner hopes to place in the top five, although she said she wouldn’t mind becoming the new High School Rodeo Queen.
Kyler Erickson has qualified for boys cutting and reined cow horse, as well as the reserved boys all around qualifier. From a family that shows and trains horses, Kyler began participating in rodeos in the sixth grade.
“We’ve been so lucky that he’s qualified every year for Nationals,” Kyler’s mom Dawn said. “He works really hard at it and I’m sad it’s over.”
Kyler recently graduated and plans to attend University of Montana Western where he will continue to rodeo and pursue a degree in business.
The Ericksons will head to Oklahoma July 14, and Dawn says she just wants Kyler to do his best.
“There’s so many amazing kids there and it’s such a cool experience to go to Nationals,” Dawn said. “We always hope for the best, but we really enjoy getting to meet so many different people.”
Updates on the National competition can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/IHSRA/ or at www.ihsraidaho.com/.
The NHSRA Finals will be streamed via ridepass at welcome.ridepass.com/nhsra.