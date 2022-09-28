The recommendation for approval of a final plat for a five-lot subdivision located at approximately 3143 East and 600 North was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on September 19.
Property Owner Trevor Lance submitted the preliminary and final plat to the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee for the Sept. 1 public hearing, according to Planner McKinlay Quilici. The plat was recommended for approval by the Board at the time.
At the Sept. 19 meeting, Quilici stated the plat was for one subdivision of five lots on Ag-10 ground which would not require the creation of any new county roads as there would be access to each lot from the existing road.
Lots in the subdivision are currently listed for auction, Quilici said, stating the subdivision could be used for homes or farmland depending on the potential new owner’s preference. It is also a possibility, she said, that the plat would be amended to further subdivide or change zoning after purchase.
The board was able to approve the PZC’s written decision on the plat after all the necessary signatures were gathered at the Sept. 19 meeting.
In other business, at the same meeting, the board approved a variance for the Cottonwood Capital commercial subdivision near 659 North and 4100 East.
After the passing of an ordinance update in February 2022, Cottonwood was required to apply for a variance in order to have a lot smaller than the full acre requirement, Quilici said.
“They provided a site plan,” she said. “They want to adjust the lot lines to fit their facility within a lot.”
Following the Sept. 1 public hearing, the PZC recommended an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance for approval to the board. The Board, on Sept. 19, then approved the amendment, which was to propose a residential R-10 zone.
“The purpose of the R-10 single-family residential zone is to preserve low-density residential uses while encouraging higher density in the impact areas of incorporated cities within the county,” the ordinance states.
According to the newly accepted definition of an R-10 zone, the density is ten acres per dwelling unless otherwise permitted by the the county ordinance. R-10 zones will also be used as holding zones for Areas of Impact of the cities in the county.
Quilici stated this zone more closely resembles the density wishes of most of the incorporated cities, such as Menan and Ririe.
There was recently a discussion between the board and the mayors of the incorporated cities about their Area of Impact agreements and which zones they felt would be appropriate for property within those impact areas. Most cities, according to Quilici, felt most comfortable with a ten acre minimum, and the commissioners agreed.
“Developers are encouraged to work with incorporated cities in Jefferson County and the current Area of Impact Agreements between said cities and the county to plan out smaller lot sizes, commercial lots, projected road layouts, public open space, etc. that will be annexed and developed,” the ordinance states.
This strategy will enable the continued use of agriculture and rural property within the AOIs until annexation, according to the amendment.
The board then held a special work meeting on July 21 with the PZC to create the zone and configure the definitive wording.
