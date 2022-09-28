The recommendation for approval of a final plat for a five-lot subdivision located at approximately 3143 East and 600 North was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on September 19.

Property Owner Trevor Lance submitted the preliminary and final plat to the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee for the Sept. 1 public hearing, according to Planner McKinlay Quilici. The plat was recommended for approval by the Board at the time.

