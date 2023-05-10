County Assessor Jessica Roach approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on April 24 to discuss a pathway to proceed with Title and Registration administrative fees in the Department of Motor Vehicles following the passing of Idaho’s House Bill 85.
In the wake of adjusting administrative fees to comply with changes in the bill, Roach proposed to lower the DMV’s administrative fees for vehicle registration, which were increased to $8 in July 2022;In her proposal, she suggested lowering the $8 to $7. She also proposed setting administrative fees for titles to $7.
“Since the 90’s, it’s been a straight 14 dollar title fee,” Roach stated. “Part of that went to the state and we got about $3.”
Putting the title administrative fee at $7, she said, would raise the total title fee to $21, up from the $14 which has been in statute since the early 1990s.
Other counties are still in the process of setting this fee, Roach stated. At a recent meeting with all the District 6 assessors Bonneville County estimated they’d set their admin fee to $5 or $6, while Madison indicated theirs would probably be set at $9.
Recent legislation, which allowed counties to set a title fee “which shall be reasonably related to, but shall not exceed, the actual cost of the service being rendered,” according to House Bill 85, was passed in part to give counties extra revenue for Titles.
Roach stated counties have been predicted to lose another $30,000 of revenue in 2024 based on more people opting to perform transactions online. This number, Roach continued, is predicted to increase.
The legislation inspired a couple concerns, Roach stated at the meeting. Primarily, by statute, counties can only charge enough to cover the cost to run operations. Jefferson County, however, is a bedroom community to Bonneville and Madison Counties.
“If we’re significantly different on our title fees between the two counties,” she stated, “we could potentially see dealerships, as well as customers, county-hopping to get the lower rate.”
Another concern, she stated, was the price increase approved for registration administrative fees last summer. At the time, administrative fees were raised from $6 to $8 due to the predicted loss of $42,000 worth of revenue for the 2023 year.
On June 13, 2022, Roach presented an Idaho Transportation Department report stating Idaho DMVs would lose revenue generated from online and mail-in renewals; this would result in the loss of approximately 12,000 transactions, she stated at the time.
She explained the state’s goal last year was to eliminate fees associated with online and mail-in transactions by the year 2024, and they would possibly also lose revenue from titles and postage in the future.
On April 24, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated he felt comfortable with Roach’s proposals as she had run the numbers and researched the situation carefully. He reminded that changes to the fees would require approval after a public hearing.
Roach stated she would work to put together a public hearing in the next month.
