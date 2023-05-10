County Assessor Jessica Roach approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on April 24 to discuss a pathway to proceed with Title and Registration administrative fees in the Department of Motor Vehicles following the passing of Idaho’s House Bill 85.

In the wake of adjusting administrative fees to comply with changes in the bill, Roach proposed to lower the DMV’s administrative fees for vehicle registration, which were increased to $8 in July 2022;In her proposal, she suggested lowering the $8 to $7. She also proposed setting administrative fees for titles to $7.


