U.S. Department of Energy officials are seeking a survey of Idaho National Laboratory boundaries on the northeast side of Jefferson County.
Craig Richins, infrastructure support for DOE, said officials discovered evidence farmers have been encroaching on INL land.
“Part of our responsibility is maintaining cultural sites,” Richins said. “And as our crews were looking at some sites on the northern line there, there were some roads that had been pushed through.”
When asked if the encroachment came from all-terrain vehicles, Richins said it was rather from heavy equipment — a CAT. Richins said there are “No Trespassing” signs, and he said some operations extend past the signs. However, he said the signs are set a few yards back from the INL boundary and others have not passed the signs, but are likely on INL land.
“There are some places where some of the central pivots on the irrigation lines look like they might cross the line,” Richins said.
Richins said DOE is having a formal survey of the boundary completed to decrease “ambiguity” about where private property ends and INL land begins. According to Tim Jackson, DOE spokesperson, survey work will begin after the survey company sends letters to landowners within several days or weeks of Jan. 29. Those letters will lay out what property owners can expect as the survey is conducted.
Commissioner Shayne Young asked if the survey would affect farmers’ access to their fields if they use roads that are on INL land. Richins said probably not.
“Many of them, I don’t think so,” he said. “Again, part of the issue is that some of these roads have been pushed to cultural sites, etc., so our intention is to say that the boundary is the boundary.”
According to Jackson, public use of INL site roads has always been prohibited other than access to grazing allotments granted to permit holders.
Jackson said as the survey is conducted, DOE will work with individuals involved. He sent the following as part of a response to further questions:
“The Department of Energy has a duty to maintain the integrity of the INL site both as a proper buffer for the important work being performed but also as steward of the unique environmental and cultural resource that it represents. We seek to work in a cooperative manner with both individual property holders and with local government authorities.”