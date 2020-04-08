Jefferson County will still hold the April 10 blood drive as planned. The drive will take place in the old commissioner’s room from 10:00 a.m.until 3:00 p.m.
The United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome M. Adams said, “You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”
According to the American Red Cross, healthy individuals are encouraged to continue donating blood, even with COVID-19 concerns. Their website states that they follow the highest safety and infection control standards.
According to Audrey Moon, a clerk for Jefferson County offices, there’s been a shortage of blood donations and the county was encouraged to still hold the drive to assist.
The American Red Cross reported that 2,700 blood drives were cancelled as a result of COVID-19 concerns. According to the Red Cross, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds and approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day. One donation can save three lives.
The Red Cross stated that all employees follow safety and disinfecting procedures that ensure a donor cannot contract COVID-19 at a donation center, including practicing social distancing, constantly wearing and changing gloves as well as conducting temperature checks before donors may enter the facility.
Mimi Taylor, Public Information Officer for Eastern Idaho Public Health, stated that those who are able to donate are strongly encouraged at this time to donate. Taylor assured that those carrying out donations have protocols in place for protection and that there currently is a strong need for blood donations.
“There’s a huge need for blood right now and people are cancelling blood drives,” said Colleen Poole, a Jefferson County clerk and an organizer for the blood drive. “We’ve filled all 24 slots for the April 10 blood drive. Workers will have masks, gloves and will wipe down beds after each donation.”
Poole said that while all the slots for the county blood drive are filled, those that would like to donate can visit redcrossblood.org and locate a donation center by zip code.