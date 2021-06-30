Donna Jensen as Hamer Grand Marshal for Fourth of July

Donna Williams Jensen, former Hamer resident, has been chosen to be the Grand Marshal of the Hamer Fourth of July parade, which will be held July 3, 2021, beginning at 7 p.m.
Donna was born in 1931 to Joseph Thomas Williams, Sr. and Thelda Mourine Jackson Williams in Treasureton, Idaho. Her parents moved to Hamer in 1939. She attended school in Hamer and was in the last class that graduated from the Hamer High School. She was the last student to receive a diploma from the school because her last name started was a W. She went on to attend school at Ricks College from 1948 to 1950. She began her career of teaching elementary school in Spencer, Idaho. Donna taught school for 35 years, mainly first grade, teaching in Spencer, Terreton, Roberts, and for nine years in Hamer.
Donna met Vernon Jensen at a dance in Spencer on May 19, 1952. They were married August 3, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They lived in Rexburg for several years then moved to Hamer in 1958. They moved from Hamer in 1986. Donna and Vernon were married for 64 ½ years. They had three children – Fred, Shawna, and Vern. Vernon passed away in 2017. Donna is currently living in Rigby. Her greatest enjoyment now is her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.