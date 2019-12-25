Driver's ed fee to increase for Clark County students

The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees has voted to increase fees for individuals taking driver’s education.
“Our choice was either we drop the driver’s ed program or we increase the fee a little bit,” board chair Orvin Jorgensen said. “We’re still way under what they’d have to pay if they went to Idaho Falls.”
Prices for driver’s education courses in Idaho Falls vary, but multiple cost $300, often with a $25 sibling discount. Gayle Woods, Clark County school district business manager, said after the increase, the school district’s program will cost $225 in driver fees, $75 more than the previous cost of $150. She said the fee increase will go into effect for those taking driver’s ed beginning in January. Students must also pay a separate, unchanged $75 fee for classroom instruction through Idaho Digital Learning Alliance (IDLA).
Jorgensen said board members wanted to continue offering the program because it is more convenient for families in the area.
“Many of our parents work, both parents work, and it’s a real inconvenience to get (their children) to school … so we want the kids to be legal to drive,” Jorgensen said.
Rusty Stewart, the driving instructor for the district and a teacher at Lindy Ross Elementary, said driver’s ed programs are supposed to pay for themselves. Woods said Clark County School District’s does not.
“The district’s having to subsidize it,” Woods said.
Even with the increase, the price the district charges still does not cover the price of a vehicle, instructor, fuel and other costs associated with the program, school board member Brett Murdock said. Woods said being a small district with few people taking the program contributes to the district needing to increase fees.
“Even if you have four kids, you still have to do all the stuff,” she said. “They still have 30 hours in class and whatever it takes them behind the wheel for observation.”
The average cost of public school district drivers’ education for a student is about $176, according to the Idaho Public Driver Education Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Report — not including those programs that use Advanced Opportunities Funds. Costs of the program range from $75 per student in Firth to $325 in Boundary County.