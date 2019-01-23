Driver’s license counter remodel approved, sheriff purchases

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a bid for $5,174 to remodel the driver’s license counter in the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Steve Anderson told the board of commissioners Jan. 14 that when the building was constructed in 2007, the counter was built for two workstations. With the influx in customers however, three employees have been utilizing the counter.
“We have three workstations on that countertop because of the volume of customers we have been getting,” he said. “The countertop is just not workable for three stations.”
Anderson said his administrative assistant reached out to five companies for bid to have the countertop remodel to comfortably fit three workstations, however only one responded.
“It seemed like it’s not a big enough job; they don’t have time for it because it’s so small and they can make more money doing kitchens or bathrooms,” Administrative Assistant Denise Bradley said.
Currently, the two employees on the end of the counter have to sit sideways due to drawers being located where their legs go. Anderson said the remodel would be completed in three days. He indicated that American Custom Classics would start on a Friday and be finished before the office opens on Monday.
The commissioners unanimously approved the bid for the remodel. Anderson said with the commissioner’s approval, the department will contact American Custom Classics to get the remodel accomplished as soon as possible.
In other action, the commissioners approved the purchase of new vehicles for the sheriff’s office, along with modifications and equipment for the department’s boat.
Anderson said the vehicles are on a replacement schedule that has saved the department thousands of dollars the last few years.
“We were paying thousands of dollars in motors and brakes, everything. So we started this rotation with the vehicles,” he said. “We have saved a lot of money by keeping vehicles new.”
For the 2019 fiscal year, Anderson budgeted $155,000 for vehicles. The bid amount for two 2019 Chevrolet Tahoes and a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado for pulling the department’s boat was $101,787, plus another $7,000 to $11,000 to outfit each vehicle.
“On these three vehicles we’ll save approximately $35,000 by going with the state bid,” Anderson said.
With the purchase of these three vehicles, Anderson said the department will surplus three others.
The commissioners also approved modifications and additional equipment for the department’s boat. Anderson said some of the modifications that are needed for the boat included wiring for radios and other related items. He also indicated that they would like to have the boat customized to be able to have the top come down so they can go under bridges when the river is running high.
“We have plenty of money in our equipment line,” he said.
The total cost for the equipment and modifications was a little more than $9,000.
The commissioners unanimously approved both purchases.