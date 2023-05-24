Following concerns brought up to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners regarding dry wells throughout the county, the board mentioned this isn’t a new problem for Jefferson County residents and is likely due to canal operation.
Robert Blake Smith, a county resident, approached the board at their May 15 meeting with his own concerns, and those of other community members which were discussed in an online forum.
He stated he had posted to the Jefferson County Citizen Facebook page in what proved to be a “hot topic.” His post garnered an increased amount of visitors and comments to the site. The post in question had to do with dry wells, the perpetual dry nature of the area, and various other concerns regarding county growth and the effects it has on the water table.
“The technician for Buchanan Well Drilling said he goes to three no-water calls a day,” Smith said, reading his post to the board.
According to Smith, there are many people moving into the area from out-of-state, and while it may look like Jefferson County has plenty of water, the area is naturally dry. Current growth, he read, is unprecedented and there are large lots which require a lot of water to irrigate.
In his post he claimed this year’s run-off hasn’t been as strong as first expected due to the dry ground, formed by prolonged dry conditions, absorbed a lot of this water.
“I was recently in attendance at a previous meeting where the drought was actually declared broken,” he stated. “However, it will take time and continued moisture to bring our aquifer back to previous levels if that is even possible now. Demand on our water systems is only expected to rise.”
According to the board, however, dry wells are not uncommon in Jefferson County, and while they are concerned by it, the situation may not be as dire as some believe it is.
“The only time wells go dry is in the spring,” said County Commissioner Shayne Young. “The reason for that is because the water table is dropping because nothing [the aquifer] is being recharged.”
In years past, he explained to Smith, some of the local canals, such as the Great Feeder, used to run water all year long; this included the winter months. With water in the canals, the aquifer was constantly replenished and the water table remained high.
Due to the flooding potential of ice jams and the inability to property maintain a canal during the winter months with while running water, Young stated the canal companies stopped running water during the winter.
“It used to be that this didn’t happen,” Young explained further, “but that was because the canals ran water in the winter and nobody thought twice about it.”
Most of the water being pumped at homes, he continued, is pumped through the summer where there’s no problem because the canals are full of water at that time.
In Jefferson County, Commissioner Scott Hancock explained, there are several different aquifer levels. Some wells, he said, are drilled at 80 to 100 feet. Others are drilled at 120 feet, and the next level of wells are drilled at 250 feet.
Drillers have shared with him, he said, that there are two statuses’ for drilling. The stratus from 80 to 100 feet is recharged by canals. Wells drilled down further than that will go dry, and have gone dry in the past.
“It would be nice if residents really understood where their water comes from,” Young said.
Young suggested a possible future solution to the issue would be to have a State agreement with canal companies to run water through them for at least a month during the winter. This could be a way to keep the aquifer recharged, however no agreements are in the works just yet.
Smith asked the board if it was possible the county’s growth, coupled with the near empty Palisades reservoir from last year could have contributed to the aquifer’s fill-status. He further inquired if the county has possibly considered voluntary water restrictions to help ease the problem.
The board responded that they had not considered water restrictions as they don’t believe that course would do anything to ease the issue.
“We can’t say for sure until a study is done on what’s happening,” Young said, “but if you removed all the houses that didn’t go dry, the ones that did [go dry] still would.
Hancock mentioned only five percent of aquifer water is pumped by residential wells as per the state Department of Water Resources.
Hancock further stated he’d received a call recently from a resident in the Rocky Mountain Subdivision who had told him she and all subdivision residents received letters from district 1 of Water Resources. This letter, he said, was advising those residents to only irrigate half an acre of their property, as per county ordinance, since their satellite imaging had shown more than half an acre was being watered per lot.
Wells drying throughout the county is an issue the board has been aware of, Hancock continued, and they do take it seriously. He mentioned he had recently attended Water meeting in Boise for this very reason.
Some suggestions have come up on how mitigate the issue, including switching the county to a central water system. The problem with this, Hancock said, was that use of water wouldn’t change and neither would the water source.
As it is, Young commented, the current situation is still not as dire as the conditions were in the 1990’s. He also stated the only mitigation he could see working would be to have a recharge system through the winter. He believes he could see the state making these agreements with the canal companies to facilitate a recharge system.
County Commissioner Roger Clark agreed water was becoming more scarce, as Jefferson County had been in a downward trend since as early as the 1900s, despite what seems like a heavy snow year. In fact, he said, this snow year was actually still only about average.
