Dubois Lions celebrate 75th anniversary

Bonnie Stoddard and Floyd Miller inducted the newest members of the Dubois Lions Club. Pictured above from left to right: Bonnie Stoddard, Floyd Miller, Kent Holden, Eileen Holden, Blake Dory, Derek Hurst and Austin Borreson.

 Photo Courtesy of Conni Owen

Dubois Lions Celebrated their 75th Charter Night Oct. 13th at the Dubois Community Center with fifty neighboring Lions in attendance to help them celebrate from southeastern Idaho.

The Dubois Lions Club was sponsored by the St. Anthony Lions Club on Oct. 6, 1947, with Elmer Leonardson as President of 27 new businessmen members.

