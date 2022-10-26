Dubois Lions celebrate 75th anniversary

Bonnie Stoddard and Floyd Miller inducted the newest members of the Dubois Lions Club. Pictured above from left to right: Bonnie Stoddard, Floyd Miller, Kent Holden, Eileen Holden, Blake Dory, Derek Hurst and Austin Borreson.
Dubois Lions Celebrated their 75th Charter Night Oct. 13th at the Dubois Community Center with fifty neighboring Lions in attendance to help them celebrate from southeastern Idaho.
The Dubois Lions Club was sponsored by the St. Anthony Lions Club on Oct. 6, 1947, with Elmer Leonardson as President of 27 new businessmen members.
The Charter evening began with a Ham dinner followed by the evening program. Welcoming the guests was Dubois Lions President Allyn May, with District 39E PDG Lynden Rinehart servings as the evening Master of Ceremonies.
Opening pledge was given by Dist. Zone Ch. Lisa Ward, and Invocation by Lion Julia Miller of Twin Falls.
Past Dist. Gov. David Williams of the Twin Butte Lions Club presented the musical number, “The House I Live In,” followed by speakers PDG Jerry Mastel, and District 39E Dir. Elect Sue Kenney, both of Rigby.
A special video congratulations was presented by PDG Mike Fergesen of Twin Falls Lions sent from Lions Club International President Brian Sheeham of Bird Island, Minnesota. His special banner was presented to Dubois President Allyn May by PID Floyd Miller, who also presented two Lions International President’s Appreciation Certificates to Lions Richard Larsen and Bonnie Stoddard.
The clubs past 75-year history was given by PCC Bonnie Stoddard. Teacher of the Year was earned by Ginger Ward, along with her husband, McCoy; Lion of the Year presentation went to Keith Tweedie; two Community Citizens of the Year went to Mac and Deanna Murdock and Kevin and Lauri Small, followed by the elite Melvin Jones award presented by Lion Miller to Dubois Lion Richard Larsen. The evening’s Charter Night Program was enjoyed by all as presented by PID Miller.
The Dubois Lions were proud to have five new members inducted into their club during the evening by PID Floyd Miller. The new members include Kent and Eileen Holden, Blake Dory, Derk Hurst and Austin Borresen.
Door prize awards were enjoyed throughout the evening.
PDG David Williams led the closing song, God Bless American, with the congregation joining him on the chorus.
Closing pledge was by PDG Mike Fergusen of Twin Falls.
The evenings visiting clubs included: St. Anthony, Rigby, Twin Falls, American Falls, Twin Buttes, and Rigby with congratulations sent to the club by Lions International President Brian Sheeham and the Weiser Lions Club.
