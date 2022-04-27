Dubois Lions Club announces fourth grade Patriot Essay Winner

Dubois Lions held a Lion’s Patriotism Essay Awards Night, Thursday, April 21 to recognize the Essay winners of the Dubois Lindy Ross Elementary School at the Dubois Lions Hall. Each student presented their essays during the evening to the Lions and their guest including the parents and grandparents.
Following their presentations, they were awarded their individual certificates and money awards.
High point recipients were sent on to be judged in the Lions 39E District contest. These winners included: Third grade: Charlee Grover, 2nd & Alexander Resendiz; Fourth grade: Nicole Garcia, 1st; Joanna Figueroa Rodriguez, 3rd; Fifth grade: Anthony Ledezma, 2nd and Hanna Smith 3rd.
The final contest was the Lions Multiple District contest: Lindy Ross Winners of the final contest included: Fourth Grade, Nicole Garcia, 1st, and Joanna Figueroa Rodriguez, 3rd; Fifth grade: Anthony Ledezma, Fifth grade, 3rd.
We are proud to announce Nicole Garcia will be representing the Dubois Lions and Lindy Ross Elementary as the Overall Fourth grade winner of the contest and will be traveling with her family to Sun Valley to present her essay and to receive additional awards. Five years ago, Nicole’s, brother, Hector, was also a Sun Valley presenter as a Third grade student from the Lindy Ross Elementary.
Serving as the Patriotism Essay Contest co-chairperson of the Dubois Club are Bonnie Stoddard, pictured on the right, and Lisa Clements, on the left.