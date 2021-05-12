Dubois Lions launched their proposed annual club fundraiser Halloween “Spook Alley” project which was presented by guest speaker, Kriss Williams at their Thursday evening meeting.
“Bootlegger’s Grave” which it will be called will start in mid-September and run through the month of October.
After the program is finalized, registration information will become available for anyone wishing to enjoy a Spook Alley fun time at the Dubois cave site.
Look for further updates look on the social media under Bootlegger Grave.
PDG/Dr. Blair Wilding and wife, Philline, were also guest speakers at the Dubois Lions meeting. Wilding served as District 39E past Governor.
They emphasized how the flow of Lions Clubs International Clubs begins with their annual elections. He was impressed with the clubs new Spook Alley project stating with ideas like the Bootleggers Grave it can help to build the club and with club support will continue to make the club more productive with future community endeavors.