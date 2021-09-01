Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Dubois Lions club will be holding The Bootlegger’s Grave event for the replay of the Dubois, Idaho 1916 Bootlegger who was found buried in the Dubois cave. The adventure will be starting the afternoon of September 23, and continue each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through October 30, 2021, at Dubois, ID.
Each evening, the Dubois adventure kicks off at 5 p.m. at the campsite south of Ike’s as you enter town, where you will be greeted by cowboy poet “Bob Jackson” whom will be telling stories of frights. Guests will be pleased to find great foods of the area.
A bus will transport 30 adventure seekers towards the Dubois cave, north of town. During the short ride keep a keen eye out for evil zombies that were awaken by the Bootlegger. Locals will arm guests with necessary paint guns to blast the spirits back to where they came from. There will be an award for the best shooter.
Guests will be escorted on to the where the cave begins. From here you will attempt to explore the various rooms throughout The Bootleggers Cave. Be prepared to walk through the horrors of the local history, in an attempt to find clues to locate Joseph Loveless’ head that has not been located. There will be clues, but only the winner will reap a award.
After the campsite stories, each trip takes 30 minutes, after which guests will be escorted back to the bonfire as they entered Dubois.
All funds derived from this Dubois Haunted Experience are earmarked by the Dubois Lions Club for their upcoming Community Projects.