The Dubois Lions held their annual two week swimming lessons, which provided lessons for 38 students who completed classes this past Thursday, July 22, at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center in Idaho Falls.
Serving as Dubois Lion’s Club chairperson for the Dubois Lions Club was Lion Lana Schwartz, with Lion Kriss Williams as assistant, also helping was Lion Bonnie Stoddard.
The Dubois Lions began this club project over 35 years ago as a joint effort with the Clark County School District. It has continued every year since then, except for the Covid-19 year of 2020.
The school district has since continued to furnish a school bus for transportation.
This year’s students each paid a minimal fee for their lessons, however, McCoy and Ginger Ward picked up the tab for most of the swimming lessons, allowing families with more than one child the opportunity of taking swimming lessons.
Parents of pre-school age children rode the bus each day with their younger children and then offered help in assisting other children as needed.
William's birthday was on Thursday, so they all enjoyed singing "Happy Birthday" to him during their picnic at the Idaho Falls Kate Curley Park along with cake on their last day of swimming. It was a special treat to spend their last day lunch time at the nearby park to eat lunch and play on the playground equipment before heading back to Dubois on the bus.