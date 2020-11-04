The Dubois Lions Nov. 7 Turkey Shoot has been canceled due to COVID-19 regulations as announced by Club President Lisa Ward.
The Dubois Lions will be accepting their early spring turkey shoot order of 144 turkeys on Nov. 4, consequently a special Turkey Day Package is planned to sell excess Turkeys Nov. 7 at the Dubois Community parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Lions Club Turkey Package Sale will include lunches prepared according to COVID-19 regulations. The menu will be a complete potato bar with chili. The package includes: 2 meals, 1 turkey and 5 raffle tickets; 4 meals and total 10 tickets; and 6 meals and 15 tickets, while supplies last.
Separate meals will be available and turkeys may also be purchased separately. For more information please visit the Dubois Lions Club Facebook page to also place orders for turkeys and meals.
Black Friday, Nov. 27, is scheduled for the Dubois Lions Turkey Shoot Grand Prize Drawing for the Ruger Precision .22 Long Rifle and Corn Hole at 3 p.m. at the Community Center parking lot. Winners do not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets are now available from any Dubois Lions Club member.
A special Community Service award is to be presented by the Dubois Lions following the drawing.
Contact President Lisa Ward, Bonnie Stoddard, or any other Dubois Lions member for more information.