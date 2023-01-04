After nearly 30 years of serving as the Rigby City Attorneys, Dunn Law Offices and the City of Rigby have mutually agreed to not renew their contract for the upcoming year, according to Attorney Robin Dunn.
“Where I’ve done it for so long,” Dunn stated, “I wanted to kind of, redirect my career.”
Dunn said he had spoken to Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler in about March or April of this last year about the possibility of not returning to represent the city after the new year.
His reasons, he says, are to refocus his career and to try new, non-legal-related, ventures in his life. While he isn’t quitting law, he plans to settle into a more transactional type of law, which is less adversarial.
“I could have retired about four or five years ago,” he said. “I still want to practice transactional laws, which are like wills or forms and tax exemptions, where you can sit at your computer and do it. But I got to clean up some cases I have in other counties before I can do that.”
At this point in time Dunn has sold his building and is preparing for a trip to Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam as a gift vacation to celebrate his wife Shauna’s retirement this coming February.
After 36 years of prosecuting, Dunn said, he stayed on with the City of Rigby as a way to give back to his community.
“I’ve always been blessed with things,” he said. “I’m not rich, but I’m not poor, I’m blessed. And I sincerely wanted to give back to the community.”
While Dunn is stepping away from the City of Rigby, he is staying on as the City Attorney for the cities of Ririe and Roberts. This, he said, is because of the minimal workload required from both the smaller cities. Rigby’s workload is of a greater value, he said.
One of the non-legal-related ventures Dunn hopes to start in the onset of his career redirection is a car-sales venture.
He stated he wants to take low-cost cars, maybe four or five cars a year, and repair them to where they are in a dependable state. From there, he wants to sell these cars for a lower-than-average cost to lower-income individuals or families to help them get through life.
Stepping away from litigation cases will help Dunn free-up some space in his schedule to accomplish this project, and a few others he has had an interest in.
“I want to live every day like it’s my last day,” he said. “I don’t really know what that means, but it’s true.”
In the wake of Dunn stepping down, the Rigby City Council moved to accept the mayor’s nomination of Sam Angell, of Idaho Falls, as the new City Attorney for general civil matters at their Dec. 15 meeting.
Datwyler stated at the meeting that he had since spoken to Angell and he is prepared to serve the city in that capacity.
Following the vote on the motion, Datwyler further explained he would contact Angell once again to have him fill out an agreement with the city and settle on a price for the council to vote on.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.