Dunn steps down as Rigby City Attorney

City Attorney Robin Dunn and Dunn Law Offices have opted not to renew their service contract with the City of Rigby for the upcoming year.

After nearly 30 years of serving as the Rigby City Attorneys, Dunn Law Offices and the City of Rigby have mutually agreed to not renew their contract for the upcoming year, according to Attorney Robin Dunn.

“Where I’ve done it for so long,” Dunn stated, “I wanted to kind of, redirect my career.”


