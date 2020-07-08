On May 7, current city of Rigby attorney and former Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Robin Dunn filed a defamation complaint against Tyrone Belnap, former county commissioner seeking to be re-elected in the May election.
Since the filing, Belnap was served May 12 the summons and complaint. Dunn is working with Attorney Kent Whitting. Defendant Belnap will be working with Attorney Lance Schuster.
In a candidate forum April 16, Belnap stated he wish to end the “incestuous” working relationship between the County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, where Paul Butikofer is the current Prosecutor, and the city of Rigby attorney, Dunn.
“I believe that someone running for office should have a better grasp of the English language,” Dunn said previously. “It’s easy for him (Belnap) to say what he wants after the fact, but we don’t know what was going on in his mind when he said what he did. But it was an offensive statement.”
Belnap stated his comment has been taken way out of context by Dunn and said his qualm was with the organizational issues.
In the filing submitted by Dunn, Belnap is being sued for libel and slander for what he said in the candidate forum and in a text Belnap sent to current County Commissioners Shayne Young and Scott Hancock.
Young forwarded the texts to Dunn after a county employee heard about the messages and told Dunn about it. The county employee who told Dunn about the messages has not been identified to The Jefferson Star.
“Things don’t move too fast, and they’ve slowed down even more,” Dunn said. “We’re looking at our options to resolve the complaint.”
According to Dunn, the courts are backed up with cases filling up the remainder of 2020 and going into 2021. He believes it would be at least nine to ten months before a court date is set.
“We’re creeping along at a snail’s pace,” Dunn said.
Numerous calls to Belnap were unsuccessful for comment.