The preliminary hearing for former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn, originally scheduled for March 14, has been vacated according to court documents. The hearing has been rescheduled for April 4 at 1 p.m.

At the time of his arrest, Dunn was found in a parked vehicle with a female, later identified as one of his clients, after a call had been placed to IFPD regarding a seemingly intoxicated woman at the wheel of a parked vehicle in the Shari’s parking lot on Feb. 18.


