The preliminary hearing for former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn, originally scheduled for March 14, has been vacated according to court documents. The hearing has been rescheduled for April 4 at 1 p.m.
At the time of his arrest, Dunn was found in a parked vehicle with a female, later identified as one of his clients, after a call had been placed to IFPD regarding a seemingly intoxicated woman at the wheel of a parked vehicle in the Shari’s parking lot on Feb. 18.
According to IFPD Officer Mathew Matherly’s sworn statement of arrest, arresting officers found two separate zip-lock bags, together containing 60 “dirty 30” pills, which are known to contain fentanyl, and a pill bottle containing 8 Xanax pills and 4 Alprazolam pills following indications by a K-9 unit of the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was found in.
Officers also found Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment medication the statement explained is regularly kept by narcotics users and dealers in case of overdosing.
Dunn made his first court appearance on Feb. 21. He was charged, according to court documents, with three misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing officers for arrests and seizures. Dunn pled not guilty all three charges.
He was also charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, Dunn posted a $30,000 surety bond on Feb. 20.
