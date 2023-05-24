All Jefferson County camps of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers have ended their 2022 — 2023 year with a handful of celebration and community outreach activities, according to Helen Aldridge with the DUP.
Dorian, Golden Grain, Labelle and LuAnn camps added luncheons to their monthly meetings this year and long-time members were honored.
In the Golden Grain camp, Linda Davey was honored for sixty years of membership and Shyrl Bitsoi and Linda Garcia were honored for fifty years Aldridge said.
Eckersell Funeral Home hosted members of the Snake River Crossing Camp who came to view the model railroad in the building’s basement, she stated. Laine Eckersell guided the tour of the model which was started by his grandfather more than seventy years ago.
According to Aldridge, each spring the local camps share pioneer crafts with fourth graders learning about Idaho History. This year, Jefferson Elementary, Harwood Elementary and South Fork Elementary took advantage of the opportunity to learn about pioneer skills and practices such as candle-making, butter churning, cloth dolls and embroidery.
A new skill presented this year was beekeeping, taught by Adri Johnson of the Snake River Crossing Camp, Aldridge said. Jeanette Sparks and Jerri Lee of the Golden Grain Camp described the construction of brick homes and gave each child a small brick.
Nancy Madsen of the Dorian Camp told stories while a representative from Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District brought Dolly the milk cow to teach about milk production.
The next company activity will be on September 9, the annual Jubilee.
DUP camps welcome new members. Women eighteen years and older join as regular members (descendants of Utah pioneers and others in the territory before 1869) or as associate members. Brenda Packard serves as Jefferson Company President. Her phone number is 208-757-1154.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.