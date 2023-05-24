All Jefferson County camps of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers have ended their 2022 — 2023 year with a handful of celebration and community outreach activities, according to Helen Aldridge with the DUP.

Dorian, Golden Grain, Labelle and LuAnn camps added luncheons to their monthly meetings this year and long-time members were honored.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.