The City of Rigby’s waterline project on 4000 E. will now cost an additional $250,000 that will be covered between the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and the city. Actual amounts will be negotiated during the April 4 Rigby City Council meeting.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley informed the Rigby City Council during a special meeting March 28, that the waterline will now need to go down the edge of the road, after learning that a gas line stretched down the east side of the road and power lines extended down the west side.
“We’ll have to repave that six-foot that we took out plus put an overlay on top of that road,” Bradley said.
The council stressed that the engineering was done through the church, not the city.
“All of the bidding, all of the engineering, all of the designing has been done with the church,” Mayor Jason Richardson said.
Richardson pointed out that the reason the matter was so urgent is because the canal will be flowing with water on April 10. Therefore, boring and placing the pipe needs to take place beforehand, which Bradley estimates will take between seven and eight days.
Project Manager Alan Christean with the Corporation of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints indicated that they have already decided to begin work in the areas impacted by the canal.
“The Church has already decided to take the risk and the liability,” he said.
Councilman Doug Burke however noted his issues with Ryan Loftus with Aspen Engineering, and the engineers not identifying the gas line at the beginning stages of the project. He said if an engineer missed something for a city project, they (engineer firm) would cover the added expense.
“That’s just a lack of incompetence,” Burke said. “If an engineering problem ever happened on what we did, and if it was lack of what they did, they always ate the cost, period. I mean there’s no bull s---.”
Christean said he was unable to negotiate costs at that time, but pointed out that if the waterline project doesn’t work out, they would need a fire well tank system which is estimated to cost between $75,000 and $125,000. Therefore, he said they would be able to contribute that amount at the very least.
“We want to make this happen,” he said.
Jefferson County Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath said one of his main concerns is the impact on traffic in the area. He pointed out that 4000 E. is already a busy street, and by closing the road, it would divert traffic to either 4100 E. or Yellowstone Highway, both of which are also busy.
Because the city has already paid $135,000 for an upgraded pipe and purchased property in the vicinity, the council decided if they do not contribute to the cost of the additional $250,000, the whole project could be scrapped.
Not only that, but the city has received a $400,000 community block grant that has been built around the project and many of the city’s ongoing planning and zoning projects have direct ties to the development.
“That’s $400,000 that is not coming from us, but we could lose in conjunction with this,” Richardson said. “Everything we’ve done around the moratorium, the area of impact agreement, the expansion out to Klim, all of that is based on this project.”
Negotiations will take place during the April 4 council meeting.