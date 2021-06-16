Kim Galloway of Eagle Rock Sanitation (ERS) stated at the Rigby City Council meeting May 20 that he’s had issues with another waste management service that has been putting their trash cans in front of businesses Galloway takes care of.
“I’ve got another company that’s moving in trying to take over my dumpster services,” said Galloway. “I just wanted to see if there’s anything the city could do.”
Galloway stated the other waste management service put their cans around Mooso Orthodontics, which is not allowed according to the contract Galloway has with the city of Rigby.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated that the reason the city decided to go with ERS is because of the rates that they were able to offer.
“Whatever I can do to save the citizens money, I will do,” said Bradley. “Eagle Rock locked into a price for five years.”
Bradley stated that the reason they decided to contract with ERS is because his garbage truck experienced some difficulties, and was costing more money, which would have forced Bradley to raise the rates of sanitation.
“It was why I pushed to outsource the sanitation service,” said Bradley.
According to Bradley, when he and the council members looked into previous years rates of ERS services, they found that Galloway was consistent and didn’t have any exponential increases over approximately ten years.
“We interviewed other sanitation places,” said Bradley. “The city has had a working relationship with Eagle Rock for several years from our city cleanups, so we had worked with them in the past, and I was aware what kind of facility it was.”
According to the city council and Galloway, the other company has a few contracts with other businesses and homes in the city, but those were preexisting to Galloway’s current contract.
Councilman Becky Harris stated during the meeting that those who aren’t grandfathered into the city’s waste management services are considered a third party and are able to provide their own services if necessary.
According to the contract however, receiving waste management services that aren’t through the city is not allowed.
“I asked him to remove his [dumpsters], he said no,” said Galloway. “I’m not going to sue him, so what I’m asking is that the city can enforce action.”
Harris stated it is the city’s job to enforce the other waste management service to stop putting their dumpsters in front of businesses they don’t take care of.
“[People] don’t have to use ERS, but if they choose not to use ERS, and they aren’t grandfathered in, they can’t ask others to come in, they have to get rid of their own waste,” said Harris.
During the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the city attorney would write a letter to the other waste management company and state that they need to get their dumpsters out of the city limits for businesses they don’t provide services to.