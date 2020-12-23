A lottery system may be in the future when it comes to reserving spots at Jefferson Lake for the Independence Day celebration.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Mickey Eames and the Jefferson County Commissioners discussed several options for making lake reservations at the Dec. 14 meeting, as the website in the past has crashed under the rush of people looking to snag a campsite for the Fourth of July celebration.
Although the date for when making reservations hasn’t been announced yet, Eames said it will be the week of Jan. 18-22, 2021.
“We won’t be doing the lottery system this year because it’s not enough time, but I really do like the idea of doing it that way next season,” Eames said.
According to Eames, the Independence Day Celebration, which will be June 26, is the biggest weekend at Jefferson County Lake with every campsite filling up in addition to other spectators that come for just the Saturday celebration.
There will be five campsites reserved before the reservation date opens, as Eames told commissioners that they reserve those spots for the volunteers and workers that will be working the event from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day.
“There’s a reason I do that for those people that put in a huge amount of time that day and I don’t feel bad about that,” Eames told commissioners.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said that there was no problem with reserving five spots for park operations, but that people just needed to be aware going into making their reservations that will be some spots unavailable.
Following the discussion on the lake reservations, Hancock moved the commissioners into a discussion on an opportunity they may have to purchase water rights for the lake.
“We have an opportunity to purchase 20 acre feet of Palisades Storage Water,” Hancock told Commissioners Roger Clark and Shayne Young. According to Hancock, he’s been working on finding water rights for the county to purchase for the past several years.
Hancock stated that an individual has offered a “fair” price at $800 an acre foot, coming to a total price of $16,000. Each year, the county would be able to receive a percentage of storage water based on how much the reservoir fills up, meaning if the reservoir is 50% full one year, they’ll receive 10 acre feet of water. If the reservoir is full, they’ll have access to all 20 acre feet.
According to Hancock, the county in the past was offered $100 per acre foot but it was only a lease situation. Eames said she had spoken to some employees with the water system and that offer was “way high.”
The benefits of the county owning water rights, Hancock said, is that they would be able to pump water out of the lake, which is currently not allowed, to water the grounds and trees as well as not being threatened with having the well shut off.
“Water is a decreasing resource,” Young said. “And we don’t want the lake to shut down because we don’t have water.”
According to Hancock, the county already has a budget to purchase water rights, as the intent has always been to purchase water if it came available.
The commissioners then voted to proceed in seeking out an agreement to purchase the water rights from the Palisades Storage Water.
With the agreement in preliminary stages, Hancock said that they were not sharing the name of the individual they were seeking to purchase water rights from, but that this is very important to Parks and Recreation services.