Mickey Eames with Jefferson County Parks and Recreation brought on more summer hires for the 2021 season at Jefferson County Lake.
Six new hires came on April 26 to cover maintenance, garbage collection and cleaning the park and campgrounds. Eames also brought on Breanna and Butch Stuart as this year’s camp hosts. The commissioners also approved three new hires May 3 as booth attendants and one maintenance worker.
The contract for the camp host agreement was unanimously approved by commissioners at a rate of $600 a month to last from May 1 through Labor Day.
Opening day at Jefferson Lake was May 3 with several events planned for the season. The Annual Independence Day Celebration is scheduled for June 26 and a triathlon, kayak-athon, the Buddies aren’t Bullies Car Show and a water polo tournament are also scheduled for later in the season.
Currently the water is still continuing to fill at the lake and Eames said it is normally finished filling up by the second week in June.
Eames said that things were “so far so good” out at the Lake. One of the swing sets for the campgrounds will be at Shelter B and will be put in sometime this month. They’ve also received donations from several local businesses to go towards the set for Shelter C, which is priced at approximately $17,000.
“I would like to do one more set in the back next to the drybed to have three all together,” Eames said. “I think it’s something we need out there for all the little kids that are camping.”