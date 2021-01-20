Mickey Eames with Jefferson County Parks and Recreation spoke to commissioners Jan. 11 about possibly raising the rates for lake entrance and camping fees.
Currently day passes are $5, which may be raised to $8, and camping rates range from $15 to $40, with a possible raise of $5 per site.
According to Eames, the electrical bill followed by the water bill go the highest with campers, and raised rates will not only help cover the cost of the electrical bill but also encourage more people to purchase an annual pass for lake use.
Eames planned to approach commissioners again Jan. 18 with her completed proposal for the fee increase with a public hearing currently scheduled for Feb. 8.
“All the bills have gone up with the uptick in use not only for campgrounds,” Eames said. “We want to keep things up and running smoothly and efficiently.”
According to Eames, in comparing the cost of the Jefferson Lake campgrounds to other surrounding campsites, the lake falls on the lower end and will still be rather low with the all-around $5 increase.