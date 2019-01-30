The Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Department is eyeing the purchase of a chain link fence that would, if approved, be placed close to the tennis courts near the entrance of the park.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames said the proposed chain link fence would stretch 447 feet along the border with the tennis courts and was estimated to cost $15.65 per foot. She said the six-foot tall fence will have three strands of barbed wire near the top.
“The fencing goes to where the gate is, clear around next to the path and back into where the basketball court is,” she said. “Then we’ll put a gate between where the basketball court is into the tennis courts.”
She indicated that it would be secure fencing so that when Pinnacle Ridge Owner Christian Shultz sets up his food stand, he can sell to people from town without having to pay to get into the park.
“It’s just so that they (patrons) can’t come in and then stay the day in the park without paying,” Eames said. “There has to be some security there.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock however questioned where a chain link fence falls in the department’s list of priorities.
“What’s our priority on this compared to other projects at the lake? We’ve got to determine our highest priority, and go from our highest priority down, because we only have so much funding,” he said.
Eames said putting up the fence is a big deal for her because it’s a security issue.
“This is a ‘me’ thing, it honestly is, and it’s a security deal for me,” she said. “People come up the canal, they come in anywhere they can find a hole.”
Shultz said people need to understand that the lake is a controlled area and that all entries need to be paid for from a liability standpoint. As indicated by Eames, the implementation of the fence would help limit the number of people accessing the park without paying.
“We’re putting the public on notice to say ‘this is a special use area. We want you here, we’d love to have you here; however you can’t be unsupervised,’” he said.
Before deciding, Hancock suggested that Eames receive a couple more bids from other companies. He indicated that by statute they only need to go out for bid for purchases over $25,000 however it’s good practice to receive more bids to assure that the county is getting the best possible price for the project.
“Eventually I’d like to see something like that go clear around the outer perimeter that borders us as well,” Eames said.
In other discussion, Eames asked the commissioners what their plan is if the two homeowners that have access to the lake from their properties, violate the rules that were issued when they received authorization to install a gate.
She said one of the homeowners continuously allow their dogs to be in the park without a leash, and neglects to clean up after their dog.
“I’m cleaning up dog poo that’s theirs,” she said. “I would like to be able to put that chain back up on that gate until we open as a park.”
Hancock said if they continue to violating the rules, then they can revoke their access to the lake.
The commissioners approved walk-in access to the Mayfield and Argyll families during its June 11, 2018 meeting.
Former commissioner Brian Farnsworth and Hancock said then that they don’t have a problem with the Mayfield’s and Argyll’s having a locked gate to the lake, just as long as they continue to purchase the annual pass, give the gate code to them and the camp host and prevent other people from using the gate. They said if they don’t abide by these guidelines, they can revoke their decision.