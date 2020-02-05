Mickey Eames of Jefferson County wants to change how people camp at Mike Walker Boat Ramp.
Eames has said the county has problems with people camping at the recreational vehicle park at the boat dock throughout the summer, making it their home. She previously recommended hiring a camp host for 2021, but told county commissioners Jan. 27 the cost would be prohibitive.
“There’s no way that it would ever pay for itself,” Eames said.
Eames said she has other ideas to eliminate people overstaying. Gates could be installed, and the county could require people to reserve the campground, rather than allowing for drop-ins.
“My issue is having the people come out that want to live there all summer that we’ve had in the past few years that I’ve been doing this … I’d like to see it go to reservation only,” Eames said. “So, they’d actually have to get ahold of me to reserve it for a group.”
Eames said other campgrounds are reservation only, and said she has also seen a campground that is gated and fenced.
“That would be what I would suggest,” she said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said he could see negative impacts if the campground were entirely shut down. He said he met kayakers over the summer who were camping alongside the river. Without the campground, the journey would have been more difficult for them.
“But, if we had it so they could make reservations, that’s the right way,” Hancock said. “Rather than let somebody come in and say ‘I’m going to move my camper in here and stay all summer,’ which we’ve had happen, as you know.”
“Quite often,” Eames said.
Eames said she also does not want to close the campground off. She said the campground can be a popular place, such as when there are dog trials nearby.
County attorney Weston Davis said commissioners should not make decisions on the topic until a later date. He said the agenda, which listed the topic as “Mike Walker Boat Dock – (Action Item)” was not clear in laying out what changes were being discussed.
“That way, if there is someone who’s opposed … they have an opportunity to come in,” Davis said.
Eames said she would come back to commissioners Feb. 3.
Outside of the campground, Eames said she also had a suggestion to fix the road to Mike Walker Boat Ramp. She said she met with individuals from Fish and Game and the Bureau of Land Management, and said that comment had been left in the suggestion box.
“Right now, it (the road) is … not nice. It just isn’t,” she said.
Eames said those she met with recommended a bituminous surface treatment (BST) for the road, a method used to rehabilitate pavement. She said BLM officials offered to provide money to pay for oil for the treatment.
Hancock said Lorenzo Boat Ramp has a similar problem with the road, and asked if that had come up during Eames’s meeting. Eames said it was not discussed. She said the suggestion box comment instigated the discussion on Mike Walker Boat Ramp’s road. She said she understands BLM owns the boat dock, though the organizations shares jurisdiction of the road to the ramp with Jefferson County.
Eames said BLM is also planning to increase boat ramp fees from $3 to $5. She said county officials could write a letter stating that increase would be OK.