An East Idaho man died this weekend when his all-terrain vehicle overturned and pinned him to the ground, the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office reported.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the 77-year-old Rigby man who died when his ATV left an abandoned logging road near Forest Service Road 401 and overturned down an embankment on Friday evening in Bear Lake County's North Canyon.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The man's family found his body after he didn't return to their campsite, authorities said. The family then contacted law enforcement about the incident.
Emergency responders from Bear Lake and Caribou counties as well as U.S. Forest Service personnel recovered the man's body.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office expresses its "most heartfelt condolences" to the man's family "during this difficult time."
By East Idaho Journal Staff